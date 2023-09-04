Diablo Immortal's player count has gone up, all thanks to Diablo 4

Fans have witnessed a significant surge in the player count of Diablo Immortal, and this is due to Diablo 4's underwhelming endgame. Gamers are voicing their dissatisfaction with this content, which predominantly revolves around repetitive grinding. As such, Diablo Immortal — with its unique approach to dungeons and engaging endgame features — has emerged as an appealing alternative.

This article will delve into Diablo 4's issues, which prompted its players to explore the vibrant world of Diablo Immortal.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Exploring the Diablo 4 issues that boosted Immortal's player count

Monotonous dungeons in the endgame

Nightmare dungeons in endgame (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

One glaring issue that players have is the lack of diversity in Diablo 4's dungeons. These areas appear as mere replicas of common layouts and environments from this game's campaign, offering no significant variations. This stark contrast to Diablo III, which featured dungeons with unique layouts and immersive environmental details, is a bitter pill to swallow for devoted Diablo fans.

After venturing into approximately ten dungeons across different regions in the Sanctuary, players have essentially seen everything those areas have to offer. The lack of diversity and absence of unique features make grinding through these places a tedious task. In stark contrast, Diablo Immortal showcases a refreshing approach to dungeons.

Each of them is distinct, boasting unique layouts and hosting different in-game events. The visual diversity within these Diablo Immortal dungeons somewhat alleviates the repetitiveness of grinding.

Issues regarding social aspects

PvP battles in the game (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Another aspect that has left Diablo 4 gamers dissatisfied is this title takes clearly inspiration from titles like Destiny, embracing the MMO-Lite concept. While it introduces clans and encourages interaction with other players, its endgame content — especially in the early seasons — leaves much to be desired. The introduction of raids, similar to Destiny's raid system, falls short of expectations as well.

In contrast, Diablo Immortal has been praised for its social aspects and incorporation of more robust endgame features. While Diablo 4's Fields of Hatred PvP mode remains largely unpopulated, the former title offers a variety of engaging player-versus-player modes that contribute to its growing popularity.

Borrowing the best from Diablo Immortal

A scene from Diablo Immortal (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The disappointment among players regarding Diablo's latest installment has led some of them to feel buyer's remorse. Many have noted the rushed release of this game, evident in issues such as its subpar user interface, the absence of set pieces, and a lack of leaderboards for the initial seasons.

In contrast, Diablo Immortal has offered a more polished and engaging experience for gamers. While not every aspect of this title is perfect, it does provide valuable lessons that Diablo 4 could benefit from. Incorporating some of Immortal's strong ideas and addressing player concerns could significantly bolster the MMO aspects.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The rise in player count for Diablo Immortal can be attributed to the dissatisfaction of players with its endgame experience. While Diablo 4 has its merits, the lack of diverse dungeons, uninspiring endgame content, and the influence of other titles like Destiny have left players wanting more.