5 most difficult story quests in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 and its quests can be hard at first because most of the time in the first couple acts of the game is spent running around the world of Sanctuary. However, traveling around can be beneficial for newcomers as this allows them to discover more land and familiarize themselves with the world. Additionally, before and after finishing a quest, you will have cinematic cutscenes that will explain the lore and let you immerse yourself in the world.

With that said, if you are looking for the hardest quests that Diablo 4 offers, here are five that you can look into.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

What are the 5 hardest quests in Diablo 4?

1) Fangs of Corruption

In this quest in Diablo 4, you will need to find a way to stop the birth of the Amalgam of Rage. This is where you will find Nafains blood and the first introduction to Amalgam of Rage Gestation, a Cerberus-like creature made of blood.

The hardest part of this quest is fighting your way to the main boss. It is being heavily protected by werewolves, wildwood, and other mutated creatures. However, if you can pass through these mobs, the boss will be easy to defeat by just staying behind it and free-hitting it.

2) On the Precipice

In this quest, you will need to work your way through the heavily guarded rooms, where you'll finally fight Elias. His set of abilities is really hard to dodge with its AoE damage, homing orbs that follow you around even if you run, and his ability to summons elites. After finishing this quest, the story will finally revolve around Lilith.

In a Chorus of Voices, you will be traveling on this quest with Lorath and Donan. This is where Lilith found a way to absorb Mephisto's power and found the gateway to hell to open it with the key. Your quest will be to beat Lilith at the gate to imprison her inside the Worldstone.

3) Anguish Incarnate

In this quest, you will find Elias finishing his ritual with Taissa, where she will transform into a demonic creature known as the Maiden of Anguish. It will mainly focus on their fight, and you will have a hard time defeating her with her unpredictable patterns.

She has binding abilities where you will not be able to move and you will need to destroy a pillar to unbind yourself. She also can cast an AoE spell that stretches across the whole map, which you need to dodge, or else you'll be heavily damaged and vulnerable.

4) What Lies Ahead

Before you get this quest in Diablo 4, you will need to finish the Light Extinguished quest where you will get a cutscene that shows Lilith besting the angel known as Inarius. Your objective is to defeat the Spawn of Hell and find the blind eye to progress to the quest known as what lies ahead.

This will be located in the burning hells where you need to fight Lilith, Creator of Hell. She is deemed to be one of the hardest boss fights with her unpredictable patterns and area-of-effect damage throughout the entire map. However, to defeat her, it is necessary to utilize everything you know about the game such as skill tree build, equipment build, and in-game knowledge.

5) The Walls Shake

The Walls Shake is one of the hardest quests that you will have to finish in Diablo 4. Your objective in this quest is to defeat a worm-like creature that has embodied all the essence of hell known as Duriel, Lord of Pain. This will test your limits when it incomes to dodging and preparing for your next attack.

Duriel's unpredictable patterns can be challenging to evade. his rolling ability and rock-like projectiles fall from the sky to inflict heavy damage on your character.

Diablo 4 is now available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X and S.

