Do the Diablo 4 Altars of Lilith reset in Season of the Malignant?

Diablo 4 offers a plethora of gameplay mechanics to interact with that aid you in the journey across the world of Sanctuary. You can explore the world at your own pace and tackle myriad quests. In your journey, you will come across several enemy types that require varying tactics to defeat. It is therefore beneficial to leverage all the gameplay systems to your advantage.

One such crucial Diablo 4 mechanic is the Altar of Lilith. There are several of these altars scattered across all the regions within Sanctuary. These provide many robust bonuses to your stats, and hence it is imperative to find them all. With the Season of Malignant’s arrival, many fans are wondering if these bonuses will reset.

Will Diablo 4 Altars of Lilith reset in Season of the Malignant?

Diablo 4 comprises of a whopping 160 Altars of Lilith for you to interact with. Fortunately, they will not reset in the Season of the Malignant. This implies that you will retain all the stat bonuses you have acquired along your journey.

The concern regarding the altars being reset was raised by some fans before the game's launch. Diablo 4’s Associate Game Director Joseph Piepiora did address this concern a few months ago in an interview.

He had the following to say about what is excluded from the hard reset that will occur every season:

“Hard resets are planned for each season, but stat points obtained from the Altar of Lilith will not be included in the reset targets. Potions or skill points will be reset, but bonuses obtained from the altar will be permanently subordinated to all my characters.”

This is a huge timesaver, especially if you have spent hours trying to find all these altars present in five major regions of the game world. It is a wise strategy to invest some time in finding all of them to obtain boosts in stats like Intelligence, Dexterity, Strength, and Willpower.

Hawezar, Scosglen, Kehjistan, Dry Steppes, and Fractured Peaks are the five prime areas in Diablo 4. You can peruse this guide covering all Altar of Lilith locations in the Scosglen region.

You also stand to gain some paragon points and increase in Murmuring Obols' capacity upon finding all the altars. Since the obtained power-ups don’t reset in Season of the Malignant, it is worth straying away from the beaten path and exploring the world.

You must also note that you will need to start with a new character if you wish to partake in the activities pertaining to the new season. If you are yet to begin, feel free to refer to this guide on how to start the Season of the Malignant.

Diablo 4 also features a Battle Pass to complement this new season, allowing you to reap some free rewards. You can also purchase a premium Battle Pass to earn some unique items from the tiers. You can delve into this article highlights all the Battle Pass rewards in Season of the Malignant.