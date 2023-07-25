Does Diablo 4 have microtransactions?

Blizzard Entertainment's Diablo 4 features some of the most common mechanics in modern gaming. One of the most customary practices in the industry these days is the inclusion of premium in-game currency. This type of currency cannot be earned by grinding or by completing missions. Instead, it must be bought with the use of real-life money.

The presence of microtransactions in games has divided the opinions of players for a long time now. This is especially true for titles wherein purchasable items can give those who buy them an advantage over other players.

Are microtransactions present in Diablo 4?

Microtransactions are indeed present in Diablo 4, and the premium currency in the game is called Platinum. However, the game does not blatantly promote a pay-to-win model, so none of the things that you can buy with Platinum will give you an edge over the competition.

You can use Platinum to get your hands on several in-game items that alter your character's looks. Such items cannot be acquired elsewhere.

Aside from having an in-game store where you can spend Platinum, Diablo 4 also has a battle pass mechanic. Through the use of the battle pass, players can earn some limited-time rewards.

What can you purchase with Platinum in Diablo 4?

The items you can purchase using Platinum are those that simply change the look of your character and their mount. These cosmetics have a unique look and cannot be bought or earned elsewhere.

There are several armor sets that have a different look, depending on the class that you are going to equip it on. These items do not provide any actual stat boosts, so the only purpose they serve is to show other players that you have extra money lying around to spend on unique cosmetics.

It is not necessary to have Platinum to enjoy everything that Diablo 4 has to offer. You can still experience its core content, such as the classes, the story, and all of the strongholds and dungeons, by simply purchasing the base game.

So, if you were to run into someone who is rocking a unique item that you've seen in the Platinum shop while in PvP, there is no need to worry that they paid to get an advantage over you. You can assume that the only real advantage the player has over you is the luxury of purchasing some Platinum.