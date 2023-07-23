New Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant Battle Pass item is a bit too revealing for rogue mains

Blizzard found themselves in hot water the moment the Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant patch 1.1.0a went live. From major class nerfs to several skill imbalances, there was a lot that was going wrong gameplay wise. While the developers have reassured that a fix is in the works right now, there's something else that has caught the eyes of the players and has turned into yet another reason of controversy.

The Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant battle pass is filled with multiple cosmetic items which players can claim and use for their characters. However, as one posted on Reddit, one of these cosmetics is a tad bit too revealing when used on a Rogue.

Players consider Diablo 4 Rogue battle pass cosmetics to be more revealing than normal

As seen in the post above, the issue only triggers when the Artisanal Tunic from the battle pass for this season is paired up with the Exceptional Leggings. Both these Diablo 4 cosmetics are available for male and female rogue characters, but it's only revealing when it's applied on the female character.

Based on what players have been saying, if the same cosmetics are applied on a male Rogue character, some sort of garment is still seen. Players and fans of the Diablo 4 franchise have reacted in different ways to the said post, with some fans even saying that Blizzard will fix this visual bit soon enough.

Now, it's currently unclear if this cosmetic interaction was intentional or if it was purely by accident. This is because when applied to the other classes, this effect isn't seen. It only happens when these are used on the female Rogue. With multiple patches and hotfixes making their way to the game in the near future, it'll be worth seeing how Blizzard treats this visual bit in those patches.

Many players are also of the opinion that the developers will fix this, considering that there were some severe allegations of harassment against the company in the past. Given how Activision Blizzard handled the situation back then, such an addition does not put them in good light, and might be the cause of yet another controversy.

The gamplay bits aside, Blizzard has been under fire from the players because of the battle pass rewards as well. While some have mentioned that is was a wrong move to force them to activate the accelarated battle pass in this season itself, others have complained that the platinum currency included in this battle pass isn't enough to purchase anything from the item shop itself.

To conclude, the Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant launch hasn't been the best of launches that the developers have seen so far. Although they've been quick to respond and are working on fixes, it'll be interesting to see how they approach these matters in the forthcoming days.