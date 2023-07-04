Does Diablo 4 need a World Tier 5?

The World Tier 4 Torment offers a significant challenge in Diablo 4 that most players will struggle to keep up with. However, there are others who understand the game so well that they can simply breeze through this tier. Hence, many players are left wondering if the action RPG needs another World Tier to increase the intensity of each playthrough.

Diablo 4 has some enemies and bosses that are challenging to defeat at any tier. Moreover, to keep veteran players occupied, Blizzard did include certain bosses and dungeons that feel almost impossible to beat. However, as many have achieved all the targets, a World Tier 5 will offer more for them to experience.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's personal opinions on the matter.

Will there be a World Tier 5 in Diablo 4 anytime soon?

Diablo @Diablo



Post your best gameplay moments from the past week with the hashtag Share the slaughter.Post your best gameplay moments from the past week with the hashtag #DiabloIV , so we can all enjoy the carnage. Share the slaughter. Post your best gameplay moments from the past week with the hashtag #DiabloIV, so we can all enjoy the carnage. 😈 https://t.co/VGODv4pHfB

Before speculating about the possibility of a World Tier 5, we must understand the features and limitations of the highest difficulty in the game at the moment - World Tier 4 Torment. In this tier, monsters drop 200% more XP, and you get access to Ancestral loot, which is considered the best in the entire game.

However, considering the dynamic leveling of Diablo 4, monsters will be as powerful as you are, no matter how strong you get. In World Tier 4, enemies' attacks are faster and more lethal than the previous difficulties. Moreover, the hardest boss in the game, Echo of Lilith, has been pulverizing players in World Tier 4. Because a World Tier 5 will need to be much more challenging, it will only cater to a small segment of the game's player base, and Blizzard is unlikely to add it in the future.

Is a World Tier 5 even required in Diablo 4?

Diablo @Diablo to 🥵, what World Tier are you playing on? On a scale ofto 🥵, what World Tier are you playing on? On a scale of 😀 to 🥵, what World Tier are you playing on? https://t.co/R1Je4w0Chw

Quite a few players have been struggling to complete the game in World Tier 4, with some even giving up mid-way due to the impressive difficulty and the horrors of Echo of Lilith.

However, the game's playability significantly decreases once you have reached the Level 85 mark. It takes more time and XP to get to Level 100 from Level 85 than it does to get to Level 85 from Level 1. Moreover, the loot and Paragon Boards remain quite similar on all levels in this range. Hence, many are left wondering if it is worth leveling up any further than this in Diablo 4.

This is where a World Tier 5 with better loot and more challenges would come into play. Those who have reached this level will appreciate an opportunity to conquer the hardest difficulty, and this will in turn increase player retention. Although it may never become a reality, a World Tier 5 would certainly help spice things up for dedicated players.

Poll : 0 votes