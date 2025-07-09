Does Dune Awakening have a companion app?

Dune Awakening is a survival MMO set on Arrakis, an inhospitable and unforgiving planet. While the Fremen have mastered the art of survival over centuries, the same cannot be said for the average player. With overlaying dynamics to keep track of and mechanics that will leave your character dying of thirst, it's not sunshine and butteriness, but there are plenty of irradiated zones.

To that end, having a companion app will be helpful to keep track of different aspects of the game. Unfortunately, Dune Awakening does not have an official companion app. Once you've logged out of the game, there's no way of knowing what's going on. However, there is a slither of silver lining vaguely visible through the massive Coriolis storms.

Dune Awakening does have an unofficial third-party compansion app(s)

As mentioned, there is no official companion app in development or even mentioned by Funcom. As far as it can be said, we shouldn't expect one either. After all, the entire point of an MMO is to log into the game, play in real-time, learn on the go, and die several times in the process.

Nevertheless, having a guide or companion is sometimes necessary. If nothing else, it can help keep track of objectives, missions, and tasks. It can also provide limited real-time information about spawn times, player location, and other in-game details. At times, the app could also relay information to players who are offline and just want to check in on something and not log in to do the same.

An unofficial app is available to download from The Hidden Gaming Lair. (They've created companion apps for several games, such as Palworld, Once Human, and Infinity Nikki, to name a few.)

It's still a work in progress as the game itself has been out for just a month, but it does seem promising. It will relay information about the PvP zone, aka Deep Desert, the location of resources trainers for different classes, and more.

This is the best option for a companion app at the moment. However, keep in mind that since this is not official, you'll be downloading it at your own risk. As mentioned, it's still a work in progress, so be prepared to deal with any issues that may arise.

