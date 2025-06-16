Dune Awakening tier list: Best Classes ranked

There are five classes in Dune Awakening. Depending on the role you want to assume for a Guild or based on your preference, one of these classes (Planetologist aside) is going to be your starting class. You can already find trainers and undertake quests to gain access to other classes, but you're probably wondering which one is worth taking.

With each class offering skills that set your character up in a unique way, choosing the wrong class for the wrong job is going to end in disaster. You'll still be able to do the basics, but at a slower pace if skills are mismatched. For this reason, it's important to rank classes and understand why they are beneficial (or useless) to you in Dune Awakening.

Best Classes ranked in Dune Awakening

S-Tier: Planetologist and Swordmaster

Planetologist (Image via Funcom)

Starting with the Planetologist class, there's nothing to say that hasn't been said already by the community. Dune Awakening is a game based on survival, and for that purpose, you'll need resources; a lot of them. This is where the Planetologist shines.

You won't be able to select this class at the start of the game, but you will be able to find Derek Chinara (the trainer) early on and gain access to the skill tree. What makes Planetologists rank at S-Tier is the fact that most of the skills revolve around the ability to make the most of resource gathering, which includes Water. Some of these perks boost efficiency with vehicles as well.

Planetologists are also the only class in Dune Awakening that can make Sinkcharts. Once you map out a region, you can make a map using Sinkscharts and sell it to the highest bidder. With the Deep Desert resetting every week, it's the perfect opportunity to make some Solari.

Swordmaster (Image via Funcom)

If you're part of a Guild, your contribution as a Planetologist will be massive, but there are drawbacks when it comes to combat; this is where the Swordmaster class comes to the rescue.

The Swordmaster is one with the blade. The weapon is an extension of themselves, and they are adept at hand-to-hand combat. Since the Holtzman Shield can stop most projectiles, using a blade to dispatch shielded enemies has become a necessity as well as an art on Arrakis.

The Swordmaster class can be chosen at the start of the game, which will allow you to spec into the skills early on. You will need to find a trainer to advance as a Swordmaster, but you will be more proficient than most when using the blade. Due to meticulous training as a Swordmaster, your body has been hardened. You will be able to conserve Stamina and recover more HP when healing.

A+ Tier: Bene Gesserit

Bene Gesserit (Image via Funcom)

The Bene Gesserit class in Dune Awakening is a rather peculiar one. Much like the Swordmaster, they, too, rely heavily on blades but are trained to be excellent assassins as well. Using their Voice, they can control and manipulate weaker minds and bend them to their will. What they lack in tactical prowess, they make up for with their Voice.

Once you find a trainer for the Bene Gesserit, you can invest more skill points, not just into the Voice, but into perks that will allow your character to survive the harsh landscape of Arrakis. You can increase your maximum HP and health regeneration.

Build up a tolerance towards poison (something often used by Mentats), and gain access to outright deadly abilities that will allow you to single out targets and dispatch them with ruthlessness. In short, if you want to survive on Arrakis as a solo player, the Bene Gesserit is a great choice.

A-Tier Trooper

Trooper (Image via Funcom)

The Trooper class in Dune Awakening is a master of firearms. When there is a need to bring overbearing firepower to the field of combat, this is the class you choose. As you can imagine, most of the perks are dedicated to ranged weapons. This includes damage output and durability of weapons. While Mentats have a bonus when taking headshots, Troopers aim for the center of mass.

They also have access to several offensive tactical abilities, which can be used in PvP and PvE for devastating results. However, perhaps one of the best abilities in-game comes from the Trooper, and it has nothing to do with combat.

The Shigawire Claw can be used to pull your character in the direction of your choice. This is useful when wanting to climb or take the high ground. It can also be used to stagger opponents in combat, but mobility is still its main utility.

B+ Tier: Mentat

Mentat (Image via Funcom)

If you enjoy being tactical and calculative in your approach towards combat, the Mentat is your calling. As a Mentat, you can access a variety of skills that can effectively influence numerous aspects of gameplay. This includes combat perks like a headshot bonus and damage output while using rifles and pistols. Your character can also ensure that their equipment is in the best state possible.

Once you find a trainer to hone your Mentat skills, you get access to more skills that allow you to make use of poison and stealth tactics. Combine the two, and taking out targets from afar without being noticed will be your strongest asset. That's not all. Having a trained mind, you can withstand the Voice, which makes you the perfect counter to a Bene Gesserit.

To add a cherry on top of everything, Mentats have access to some of the best abilities in Dune Awakening. These are useful in so many situations, especially in combat. The ability to deploy decoys, shields, mines, support weapons, and seeker drones makes them indispensable in a team fight. It can be argued that a single Mentat could hold their own against a larger group in PvP, buying themselves time to escape.

That's everything you need to know about the classes in Dune Awakening and which to pick. However, keep in mind that each class has its use and usefulness as long as you don't try to fit a square peg into a round hole, everything should work out as intended (for the most part).

