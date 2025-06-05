Dune Awakening: How to get Water

Water is more than just a commodity on Arrakis. In Dune Awakening, it is the very lifeforce that keeps you alive and allows you to explore, craft, and fight your way across the Deep Desert. Without it, you wouldn't last more than a few hours in the scorching heat, especially considering that you have to travel a lot to get to where you need to be.

Given that Arrakis is a desert planet, finding water is going to be a challenge. Not just for you, but every player on the server. However, as always, humanity adapts and finds ways to survive, and it's no different in Dune Awakening. That said, here's how to collect Water.

How to get Water in Dune Awakening

There are three means by which you will be able to get Water; one is rather gruesome, while another is more natural and sophisticated. Whichever you choose will be a viable option for the early game.

Blood Extraction and Purification

Kill enemies and purify their Blood for your Water needs in Dune Awakening (Image via Funcom)

Extracting Blood from dead enemies is rather morbid, but it will ensure you have a steady supply of Water, especially if you thirst for combat (pun intended). Using a Blood Extractor to harvest Blood from fallen enemies, you will be able to drain their bodies dry of this precious liquid.

Next, you'll have to deposit the Blood into a Blood Purifier to make it suitable for consumption. If you're out on the field, you can use Blood Sacks to contain the Blood until you're ready to head back to base. You'll also need a Literjon to store the Water for use out in the field.

It's a labour-intensive process and involves a lot of combat to maintain the supply chain, but it will keep you going during the early game. If you really like combat, you can try obtaining the Kaleff's Drinker Unique Schematic. This Short Blade purifies Blood into Water on the go.

Dew Harvesting using Dew Reaper

Look for Dew to harvest to get Water (Image via Funcom)

Unlike the first method, the second means of obtaining Water is by Dew Harvesting using a Dew Reaper. You'll be able to purchase one at Anvil, which is located northeast of Imperial Testing Station Number 2. Once you have it, you'll also need a Literjon to store any water you collect.

Try getting the Hajra Literjon Mk1 Unique Schematic. It stores 1,500 units of water, which is a lot more than the standard Literjon, which holds 1,000 units. Look for Dew Patches and use the Dew Reaper to harvest them. The best time to do this is when the Sun is down, as it will guarantee the highest yield.

Windtraps and Moisture Harvesters

Build up your home base to establish a steady Water supply (Image via Funcom)

Aside from these on-field methods of Water collection, you can also collect this precious commodity in Dune Awakening in the safety of your base. You can build Windtraps and Moisture Harvesters to slowly collect Water for you over time. This will ensure that every time you return to base, you'll be able to leave again with a full supply of Water for your next adventure.

Secondary method of getting Water in Dune Awakening

Stillsuits will give you added Water retention in Dune Awakening (Image via Funcom)

The Stillsuit is a brilliant piece of technology that allows its user to reclaim lost Water. This will allow you to make the most of your Water supply and recycle it as you move about. It will also allow you to carry less Water in reserve and enable longer exploration cycles in the daytime.

