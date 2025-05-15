Does Dune Awakening have Controller support?

With the launch just a few days away, you may wonder if Dune Awakening has Controller support. While it is an MMO, with multiple moving parts and a lot of clicking involved, there's nothing like kicking back and enjoying the game. Based on the information at hand, players will be able to do just that.
Dune Awakening has Controller support and allows you to lie back, relax, and explore the sands of Arrakis. Combat could be tricky as it's fast paced, especially the PvP aspect, but with the game being designed with controllers in mind, things should work smoothly.
Should you play Dune Awakening with a Controller?
With the title being an MMO, and having many dynamic and overlaying mechanics, you may be wondering if a Controller is going to cut it. With the mouse and keyboard being the industry standard, most players are content with them. It can be said that certain games on PC do feel better with a controller, but how does Dune Awakening fare?
Well, based on community feedback and comments on Reddit, a positive impression can be formed. Most players have reported that the game works smoothly using Controllers. Of course, we don't have the list of compatible Controllers yet, but we could get it when the game launches on June 10, 2025.
Aside from this, we do know that players can turn rumble on/off in-game. This is likely to avoid the Controller vibrating too much when Sandworms appear. After a while, it may become a bit too much. However, if you like the rumbling sensation, you're free to keep it on.
Why was Dune Awakening created with Controller usage in mind?
The answer is very simple. With the title coming to consoles sometime after the PC launch is concluded, it made sense to focus on Controllers. Rather than working on this feature as an afterthought, it was kept in the forefront to make the process streamlined.
We don't have a timeline for console release, but we could get an update next month, after the PC launch is over. We may even get a list of compatible Controllers and more in-depth information about how Controllers will function on different devices.
