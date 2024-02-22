Does Last Epoch have PvP?

The biggest question on the minds of ARPG players these days is whether there is a PvP mode in Last Epoch. The game was released into early access on April 30, 2019, and its 1.0 update dropped on February 21, 2024. The title has earned a large fanbase, with thousands of players playing it daily. Its latest update has introduced many new features, including skills and classes.

This article explains everything you need to know about a PvP mode in Eleventh Hour Games' latest offering.

Feel free to check out our article detailing all the changes introduced in the Last Epoch 1.0 update.

Is Last Epoch strictly PvE?

There is no PvP mode in this title (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Last Epoch has multiple modes, including offline and co-op multiplayer modes, where you can play the campaign mode by yourself or with your friends. However, it does not have a PvP mode. While there are modes where you can play with other players, none let you go up against them.

While there have been requests to introduce a PvP mode, there are no signs of it being added to the game anytime soon. However, this shouldn't be a problem, as the true essence of an ARPG lies within its PvE modes.

For players who want something more than the offline mode, the title has a co-op multiplayer mode that allows you to progress the campaign with your friends.

What is the Last Epoch co-op multiplayer mode?

You can play the game in multiplayer mode by selecting the play online mode in the main menu (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

The co-op multiplayer mode allows you to play the campaign in a group of four. You can start playing with your friends by selecting Play Online in the main menu. To play the game with other players, you must be friends with them on Steam. The title only allows multiplayer mode with players on your Steam friend list.

While the co-op multiplayer mode is a fun way to play the game, it can be buggy. Although it works fine with a duo, having more players can make the game lag and increase the loading times. If you want to enjoy the game to the fullest with smooth gameplay, the offline mode is the way to go.

Feel free to check out our article on why Last Epoch could be the next big ARPG.

Check out other articles related to this title below:

Falconer Mastery skills || Warlock Mastery skills