Does locking Destiny 2's FPS really reduce incoming damage?

Since late 2021, Destiny 2 players have noticed a bug that totally changed the way they approached the game. Some Redditors and YouTubers have claimed that your incoming damage is significantly higher if your FPS is also high. This is known as the “Incoming damage based on your FPS” situation and is still happening to this day.

So, is this a fact? Is there anything you can do to fix it? Does it happen on PvP as well? If you’re a Destiny 2 player and you find yourself asking these questions, don’t worry; we got you. You’ll find all the answers you need in this article.

Destiny 2 guide: Is your incoming damage based on your FPS?

Combat (Image via Bungie)

Destiny 2 has been a fan favorite among MMORPG players for quite some time now. With its awesome combat and unique gameplay, the title has amassed millions of players all over the world. However, one major problem has been worrying players. It appears as though the incoming damage in the game was somehow based on your FPS.

A YouTuber called Bluurie found this bug back in April of 2021, and a Redditor by the name of UselessDeadMemes was able to provide even more information in November of the same year.

In their original Reddit post, they stated:

“Incoming dmg is based on your FPS. The higher the FPS the more damage you are going to take. So spam attacks are dealing less due to being tied with FPS.”

This statement definitely alarmed Destiny 2 players as they felt cheated by developer Bungie and immediately started calling them out for such a game-breaking bug. PvP was also affected but in a different way. Instead of the incoming damage being affected, this time, it was the outgoing damage.

As soon as the post blew up, more and more Reddit users came out and stated that the same thing was happening to them. Although Bungie did eventually fix some of the weapons that were affected by the bug through patches, it seems as though the problem in its entirety has not been fixed.

Players claim that the incoming damage is still tied to your FPS to this day. Steam community forums still get bombarded with why and how this was still a thing and how they could work around it.

How do we fix it?

Settings (Image via Bungie)

As of right now, it seems as though the only thing Destiny 2 players can do in order to combat this situation is to limit their FPS to 30. This is quite terrible, considering most players want to get the most out of their expensive gaming rigs. Apparently, if you cap at 30 FPS, you won’t be affected by the bug too much, and you’ll probably receive the least amount of damage.

However, some Destiny 2 players might find this as a sign of weakness as some of them won’t engage with others who limit their FPS to 30.

Some players say that if your PC or gaming console is strong enough, you can still cap it at 60 FPS. However, that’s only if you’re not trying to get one shot by Psion Sniper.

At this point, it’s all up to Bungie and how it will alleviate the situation, as some players are threatening to quit and retire from the game if this problem isn’t fixed any time soon.

We hope this answers your question as to whether FPS and incoming damage are related in Destiny 2. While the situation seems frustrating and rather unfortunate, the only thing we can do now is wait for Bungie to take action and fix this major issue.