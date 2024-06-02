Dual Core Rapid Fire Flurry Rogue build in Diablo 4 Season 4: Leveling and endgame

The Dual Core Rapid Fire Flurry Rogue build in Diablo 4 Season 4 excels in both single-target and area-of-effect (AoE) damage while offering numerous Crowd Control abilities, such as Stuns and Freezes. It's also quite fun to play both while leveling up and in the endgame. However, it's quite complex in terms of mechanics, which might make it challenging for new players.

This guide covers everything you need to know about the Dual Core Rapid Fire Flurry Rogue build in Diablo 4 Season 4, including which abilities to use, the optimal Skill Tree, Paragon Board point allocation, and stats priorities.

Best Dual Core Rapid Fire Flurry Rogue build in Diablo 4 Season 4: Abilities and Skill Tree

The Dual Core Rapid Fire Flurry Rogue is one of the best endgame builds (Image via Blizzard Entertainment || Thiago A./YouTube))

These are the most optimal abilities for the Dual Core Rapid Fire Flurry Rogue in Diablo 4 Season 4:

Rapid Fire: This is your primary single-target damage-dealing ability.

This is your main AoE damage-dealing ability.

This is your main AoE damage-dealing ability. Puncture: This ability is used to apply Slow and Vulnerable debuffs while increasing Combo Points, boosting the damage of Rapid Fire and Flurry.

This ability is used to apply Slow and Vulnerable debuffs while increasing Combo Points, boosting the damage of Rapid Fire and Flurry. Cold Imbuement: This ability allows you to inflict Cold damage on enemies, applying Chilled and Frozen debuffs, which significantly increase your outgoing damage.

This ability allows you to inflict Cold damage on enemies, applying Chilled and Frozen debuffs, which significantly increase your outgoing damage. Dash: This ability is used for both offensive and defensive purposes, helping you evade enemy attacks while boosting your Critical Strike Damage for five seconds.

This ability is used for both offensive and defensive purposes, helping you evade enemy attacks while boosting your Critical Strike Damage for five seconds. Shadow Step: This is another mobility skill that can also be used for Crowd Control as it Stuns enemies.

Here are the optimal Skills and passives for the best Dual Core Rapid Fire Furry Rogue in Diablo 4 Season 4:

Puncture: 1/5 (Enhanced, Fundamental)

1/5 (Enhanced, Fundamental) Rapid Fire: 5/5 (Enhanced, Advanced)

5/5 (Enhanced, Advanced) Flurry: 5/5 (Enhanced, Advanced)

5/5 (Enhanced, Advanced) Siphoning Strikes: 2/3

2/3 Sturdy: 3/3

3/3 Stutter Step: 3/3

3/3 Shadow Step: 1/5 (Enhanced, Methodical)

1/5 (Enhanced, Methodical) Weapon Mastery: 3/3

3/3 Dash: 1/5 (Enhanced)

1/5 (Enhanced) Agile: 3/3

3/3 Smoke Grenade: 1/5 (Enhanced)

1/5 (Enhanced) Exploit: 3/3

3/3 Malice: 3/3

3/3 Cold Imbuement: 1/5 (Enhanced, Mixed)

1/5 (Enhanced, Mixed) Precision Imbuement: 3/3

3/3 Frigid Finesse: 3/3

3/3 Adrenaline Rush: 1/3

1/3 Haste: 3/3

3/3 Close Quarters Combat

Paragon Board point allocation for the best Dual Core Rapid Fire Flurry Rogue build in Diablo 4 Season 4

The best Paragon Board loadout for the Dual Core Rapid Fire Flurry Rogue build (Image via Blizzard Entertainment || d4builds.gg)

You unlock the Paragon Board after reaching Level 50. From there, you can acquire up to 225 points to bolster your build with essential Glyphs and stat bonuses.

Prioritize the following Glyphs for the best Dual Core Rapid Fire Flurry Rogue build in Diablo 4 Season 4:

Starting Board (Glyph: Canny): North into Tricks of the Trade

North into Tricks of the Trade Tricks of the Trade (Glyph: Turf): West into Cheap Shot

West into Cheap Shot Cheap Shot (Glyph: Combat): South into Exploit Weakness

South into Exploit Weakness Exploit Weakness (Glyph: Control): West into No Witnesses

West into No Witnesses No Witnesses (Glyph: Exploit)

Best Dual Core Rapid Fire Flurry Rogue build in Diablo 4 Season 4: Legendary Aspects and Uniques

These are the best-in-slot Legendary Aspects of the Dual Core Rapid Fire Flurry Rogue build in Diablo 4 Season 4:

Edgemaster's Aspect

Aspect of Disobedience

Aspect of Retribution

Accelerating Aspect

Rapid Aspect

Aspect of the Expectant

Aspect of Encircling Blades

Aspect of Might

Aspect of Quickening Fog

Escape Artist's Aspect

Ravager's Aspect

The Harlequin Crest is an Uber Unique (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

These Unique items can replace some of the essential Legendary Aspects with stronger bonuses:

Condemnation: It can replace the Aspect of Retribution.

It can replace the Aspect of Retribution. Fists of Fate: It can replace the Accelerating Aspect.

It can replace the Accelerating Aspect. Ring of Starless Skies: It can replace the Rapid Aspect.

It can replace the Rapid Aspect. Harlequin Crest: It can replace the Aspect of Might.

It can replace the Aspect of Might. Tibault's Will: It can replace the Escape Artist's Aspect.

