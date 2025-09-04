  • home icon
  Duet Night Abyss Geniemon (pet system) explained

Duet Night Abyss Geniemon (pet system) explained

By Mayank Singh Rathour
Published Sep 04, 2025 07:51 GMT

You won't be alone in Duet Nigh Abyss (Image via Pan Studio)

Duet Night Abyss is highly anticipated by many, and the number of players is only increasing due to the variety of gameplay features it offers. One of them is the Geniemon system, which you may know as the pets or companions feature. Read on to know more about what role a Geniemon plays in your team.

All we know about Geniemon in Duet Night Abyss


Your Geniemon will stay beside you at all times (Image via Pan Studio)

The easiest way to explain how a Geniemon works is to take reference from Wuthering Waves, which uses pets called "Echoes." You can summon them for a short duration to fight alongside you and grant you various buffs.

also-read-trending Trending

Your character in Duet Night Abyss can equip one Geniemon at a time, which can be swapped freely. The game's Closed Beta Test included a few pets, one of which was Shroomie, a support pet that provided a defense and berserker buff for nearby teammates as the active ability. It also featured a passive ability that will buff ATK and stats at all times.

There are also Cubolt, Dripplet, and more, all of whom provided similar functionality across different aspects. There is also a rank system for the Geniemons, which you can upgrade to acquire to improve the buffs provided by your companion. Like most gacha games, the maximum level is 6-star, but not for everyone, as each pet will have a different rarity.

To acquire a Geniemon, you’ll need to capture one, similar to how you’d capture a Pokémon. The rarity aspect is part of what you’ll be spending most of your time on. Since the game is free, you may need to put in some effort to get what you want. The upgrade process is also similar, as you need to capture another copy of the companions and merge them.

Duet Night Abyss will be released on October 28, 2025, less than two months at the time of writing. In the meantime, check out other related features in the game.

Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.

Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.

When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs.

