Duet Night Abyss Global Launch livestream time and countdown

By Supratim Sarkar
Modified Oct 24, 2025 06:24 GMT
Duet Night Abyss Global Launch livestream date
Everything you need to know about DNA launch livestream (Image via PAN Studio)

PAN Studio has announced the date and time for a special Duet Night Abyss Global Launch livestream in commemoration of the Action RPG finally releasing. The special program will take place on October 25, 2025, ahead of the game's launch, and will likely showcase more in-depth gameplay. The developers might also reveal rewards that players can expect for the game's launch.

Let's take a look at the release date, time and also a countdown till the Duet Night Abyss Global Launch livestream.

Duet Night Abyss Global Launch livestream time and countdown

The Duet Night Abyss Global Launch livestream will premiere on the official YouTube channel on October 25, 2025, at 19:00 (UTC+8) or 4 AM PDT. As mentioned, you can expect the developers sharing more glimpse at the game, especially combat, story, gameplay features, and more.

Here is a list of some of the major time zones worldwide, alongside the time when the Duet Night Abyss Global Launch livestream will go live.

Americas(October 25, 2025)

  • Pacific Daylight Time: 4:00 AM
  • Mountain Daylight Time: 5:00 AM
  • Central Daylight Time: 6:00 AM
  • Eastern Daylight Time: 7:00 AM

Europe (October 25, 2025)

  • Western European Summer Time: 12:00 PM
  • Central European Summer Time: 1:00 PM
  • Eastern European Time: 2:00 PM

Asia (October 25, 2025)

  • Indian Standard Time: 4:30 PM
  • China Standard Time: 7:00 PM
  • Japanese Standard Time: 8:00 PM
  • Korea Standard Time: 8:00 PM

Below you can find a countdown till the time when the livestream premieres on the official YouTube channel.

All voice actors in Duet Night Abyss

How to watch the Duet Night Abyss Special Global Launch livestream

The Duet Night Abyss livestream will broadcast on the official YouTube channel for the game. No Twitch link has been mentioned in the post, so you will only be able to watch the livestream on the official Duet Night Abyss YouTube channel.

You can click here to go to the livestream, but keep in mind that you won't find anything ahead of the broadcast time.

Duet Night Abyss won't feature any Gacha system, and the developers has confirmed that all characters and weapons can be earned by playing the game and completing certain missions. However, the game will feature limited-time cosmetics for the weapons and the characters that you can obtain by spending real money.

More details will be revealed, especially the developers can showcase some of these cosmetic items in the upcoming special program.

About the author
Supratim Sarkar

Supratim Sarkar

Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.
When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders.

Edited by Supratim Sarkar
