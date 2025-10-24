Duet Night Abyss Global Launch livestream time and countdown

PAN Studio has announced the date and time for a special Duet Night Abyss Global Launch livestream in commemoration of the Action RPG finally releasing. The special program will take place on October 25, 2025, ahead of the game's launch, and will likely showcase more in-depth gameplay. The developers might also reveal rewards that players can expect for the game's launch.Let's take a look at the release date, time and also a countdown till the Duet Night Abyss Global Launch livestream.Duet Night Abyss Global Launch livestream time and countdownThe Duet Night Abyss Global Launch livestream will premiere on the official YouTube channel on October 25, 2025, at 19:00 (UTC+8) or 4 AM PDT. As mentioned, you can expect the developers sharing more glimpse at the game, especially combat, story, gameplay features, and more.Here is a list of some of the major time zones worldwide, alongside the time when the Duet Night Abyss Global Launch livestream will go live.Americas(October 25, 2025)Pacific Daylight Time: 4:00 AMMountain Daylight Time: 5:00 AMCentral Daylight Time: 6:00 AMEastern Daylight Time: 7:00 AMEurope (October 25, 2025)Western European Summer Time: 12:00 PMCentral European Summer Time: 1:00 PMEastern European Time: 2:00 PMAsia (October 25, 2025)Indian Standard Time: 4:30 PMChina Standard Time: 7:00 PMJapanese Standard Time: 8:00 PMKorea Standard Time: 8:00 PMBelow you can find a countdown till the time when the livestream premieres on the official YouTube channel.Also Read: All voice actors in Duet Night AbyssHow to watch the Duet Night Abyss Special Global Launch livestreamThe Duet Night Abyss livestream will broadcast on the official YouTube channel for the game. No Twitch link has been mentioned in the post, so you will only be able to watch the livestream on the official Duet Night Abyss YouTube channel.You can click here to go to the livestream, but keep in mind that you won't find anything ahead of the broadcast time.Duet Night Abyss won't feature any Gacha system, and the developers has confirmed that all characters and weapons can be earned by playing the game and completing certain missions. However, the game will feature limited-time cosmetics for the weapons and the characters that you can obtain by spending real money.More details will be revealed, especially the developers can showcase some of these cosmetic items in the upcoming special program.