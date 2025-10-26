Duet Night Abyss release time countdown

Duet Night Abyss' global release is almost here, with many gacha players counting down to its release time. This formerly-gacha anime looter-shooter MMO will be free to play on PC and Mobile (Android/iOS). Console players will likely have a long time to get it, because Pan Studio (developers) do not currently have any timeline for a potential release on PlayStation or Xbox.

With that being said, if you're eager to find out when Duet Night Abyss is going to become playable on the two available platforms, here's what we know.

When does Duet Night Abyss go live on PC and Mobile?

Duet Night Abyss has the same release time on PC, Android, and iOS devices: it's going live on October 27 at 7 pm PT (10 pm ET). Outside of the US, this actually pushes the release date into October 28 in all continents. So to dispel any potential confusion for this late-night global release, here's the release time for timezones across the world:

United States and South America : 7 pm PDT / 8 pm MDT / 9 pm CDT / 10 pm EDT / 11 pm BRT (October 27, 2025)

: 7 pm PDT / 8 pm MDT / 9 pm CDT / 10 pm EDT / 11 pm BRT (October 27, 2025) Europe : 2 am GMT / 2 am UTC / 3 am CET / 4 am EET (October 28, 2025)

: 2 am GMT / 2 am UTC / 3 am CET / 4 am EET (October 28, 2025) Africa : 4 am SAST (October 28, 2025)

: 4 am SAST (October 28, 2025) Asia : 6 am GST / 7:30 am IST / 10 am PHT / 10 am CST (Beijing Time / 11 am JST/KST (October 28, 2025)

: 6 am GST / 7:30 am IST / 10 am PHT / 10 am CST (Beijing Time / 11 am JST/KST (October 28, 2025) Australia: 12 pm AEDT noon / 3 pm NZDT (October 28, 2025)

For those of your looking for a live countdown tracker to the known release time, here it is:

Duet Night Abyss preload

Yes, there's preload for all platforms (Image via Pan Studio)

Even though you cannot play the game till the aforementioned time, DNA is actually available to pre-download right now. For iOS/Android, you can go to the respective app store to get the preload right there (although, again, you can't actually log in before the release time).

Meanwhile, PC users will have to download an official standalone game client to preload the game files for Duet Night Abyss. If you want to play the game on Steam, though, there's no preload options specifcally for that version.

That's the currently known release time for Duet Night Abyss. In the case of a technical setback or release delay, we'll update this article to let you know what to expect. Until then, stay on Sportskeeda for more MMO and live-service games news.

