Duet Night Abyss redeem codes

The global launch Special Program for Duet Night Abyss has successfully concluded. During the livestream, the developers revealed all the upcoming content from version 1.0. Additionally, they shared three new codes that Phoxhunters can redeem after the launch of the game to obtain several in-game rewards. They will expire a week after the game's release, so it's best to use them as early as possible.

This article lists all the Duet Night Abyss livestream redemption codes, along with a simple guide on how to redeem them.

All redeem codes in Duet Night Abyss

Livestream gift codes and rewards

DNA global launch livestream gift code (Image via PAN Studio)

Here's a list of all the gift codes released in the Duet Night Abyss global launch Special Program:

DNA1028 - Phoxene x 100, Cion x 30000, Carmine Globule x 100

- Phoxene x 100, Cion x 30000, Carmine Globule x 100 DNAFREEPLAY - Phoxene x 100, Weapon Manual III x 3, Carmine Globule x 100

- Phoxene x 100, Weapon Manual III x 3, Carmine Globule x 100 DNARELEASE - Phoxene x 100, Combat Melody III x 3, Carmine Globule x 100

The rewards can be claimed via the in-game mailbox. These codes will remain active only until November 4, 2025, 11:59 pm (UTC+8), so Phoxhunters are advised to redeem them before it's too late to claim the freebies.

Here's a universal countdown that shows the time left until the DNA livestream codes expire:

How to redeem gift codes in DNA

As of this writing, the gift codes in DNA can only be redeemed via in-game settings. Here are the steps:

Open the main screen and select Profile at the top-left corner.

Select Settings and go to General Settings at the bottom.

Enter the code in the redemption code box.

DNA pre-registration rewards

DNA pre-registration milestone rewards (Image via PAN Studio)

DNA will be released globally on October 28, 2025. It has reached over 15 million pre-registrations and 5 million SNS followers, and to celebrate this milestone, the developers will give away the following rewards to all players after the global launch:

Berenica (free character)

Pristine Hourglass x 25

Dragon of Fantasy: Liuliu x 3,000,000

Coin x 50,000

Trapped in Bed x 1

Iridescent Dye x 6

Commission Manual: Volume II x 5

Phoxhunters can claim all the freebies directly from the in-game mailbox.

