Dune Awakening 1.1.20 patch notes (Public Test Client)

Dune Awakening just updated its Public Test Client (PTC) to version 1.1.20 - and much like June's PTC 1.1.1 patch, this is a preview of the major balance update coming next month. This patch might bear some bad news for you regardless of where you are in the game's progression. Specifically, the Sandworm is getting much harder to circumnavigate both in the Hagga Basin and Deep Desert. Everything from Flour to Spice is now getting much more difficult to bulk-farm. Plus, Pentashiled-bases will no longer be a thing.

Ad

There's also a bunch of useful changes, such as Deposit/Extract All tabs in water containers and purifiers. However, the total number of changes and fixes are too long to give a generalized summary. So for those who do want to dig into this Public Test Client, here are the full patch notes for Dune Awakening PTC 1.1.20.

As usual, the PTC will be available as a separate app on Steam if you own Dune Awakening (the recent no family-sharing policy also carries over to this).

Ad

Trending

All balance changes and additions in Dune Awakening patch 1.1.20 (PTC)

The Spice stock market is heating up next month (Image via Funcom)

Ad

Technical and Stability

The unstuck button mechanic was improved. Now there should be fewer cases when the unstuck button might fail to work.

Resources, Building, and Crafting:

Improved the resources distribution on some Jabal content blocks to prevent very large primrose fields from spawning.

The solido replicator will now encode placeables and decoration, allowing you to copy your fully functional and stylish bases with everything included.

Added 3 new modules to the base management menu (Sub-Fief Console) that shows information about the base’s power supply, water storage, and inventory capacity.

It is now possible to place pillars between walls.

Pentashield surfaces can now sustain damage just like the corners.

Equippable items taken back from a contract delivery now default to going into the backpack inventory instead of being equipped.

Static compactor power consumption now scales more linearly per tier.

Increased static compactor threat generation.

Ad

Economy

You can now search for items by name in the exchange.

The exchange categories have been re-organized to make browsing for items more convenient and intuitive.

Increased the amount of Scrap Metal awarded when cutting apart crashed Ornithopters by ~20%.

Changed the name of the Maula clothing chest item to Maula Tunic to differentiate it from the Maula clothing chest item that has a fremkit attached.

Changed the crafting recipe of the Buggy Cutteray Mk3 to use 10x Ray Amplifiers instead of 23x Holtzman Actuators

Updated the way items are categorized in the Exchange to make it easier to find the specific item you are looking for.

Improved interactions with other players when they are moving.

Redistributed Flour Sand and Spice Sand fields in Hagga Basin to allow the worm to reach them.

Added Solari value to liquids held in containers. Now when you sell a container to a vendor that contains any amount of liquid, you get extra Solari in return.

Increased the range at which corpses can be looted and exsanguinated to make the experience smoother.

Removed Solari from Plastanium Tier Deep Desert loot pools.

Increased the volume of Rockets and Missiles from 0.05v to 0.2v, so now a full stack has a volume of 50v.

Increased the crafting cost of Rockets from 1 Duraluminum Ingot + 10 Fuel Cells, to 4 Duraluminum Ingots + 20 Fuel Cells.

Updated the icons for Small and Medium Vehicle Fuel Cells to be distinct from Large Vehicle Fuel Cells.

To make some items more attractive to buy from vendors, several items have had their prices adjusted. The following adjustments have been made:

Melange Spiced Beer has been adjusted from 2500 to 400 Solari

Melange Spiced Coffee has been adjusted from 2500 to 600 Solari

Melange Spiced Wine has been adjusted from 4000 to 800 Solari

Melange Spiced Liquor has been adjusted from 5000 to 1000 Solari

Low Grade Lubricant has been adjusted from 200 to 20 Solari

Industrial Lubricant has been adjusted from 750 to 40 Solari

Anti-Radiation Pills has been adjusted from 800 to 80 Solari

Napalm has been adjusted from 750 to 20 Solari

Rockets has been adjusted from 4000 to 200 Solari

Missile has been adjusted from 2300 to 100 Solari

Spiced Fuel Cell has been adjusted from 1500 to 200 Solari

Plastone has been adjusted from 10 to 40 Solari.

Show Stats functionality on Schematics is now available on schematic items that are in the inventory or being sold at the vendor. This will allow the stats of the result item to be previewed before purchase or usage of a schematic.

Corrected that the Tarl Cutteray MK5 could drop from Aluminum tier loot locations, and that the Sandflies Carver could drop from Duraluminum tier loot locations. These two uniques have now been swapped.

Schematics can now display the stats of the output item while in the inventory or when viewed on a vendor.

A new Sandbike variant is available for purchase at the vehicle vendor.

A new set of Desert Mechanic Decorations is available for purchase at the structure vendor.

Ad

Combat:

Update melee animation to have the hand in the right pose.

Logging off in a social hub is now instant.

Increased the penalty to head shot damage from Center of Mass to -25% from -10% at all levels of the technique.

Removed the Body Damage penalty from the Marksman technique.

Updated the info card for Center of Mass to better list what types of damage it modifies.

New DBNO sword execution animation.

Polish on heavy attack dagger animations.

Added a new stagger dash tutorial that will trigger if you have been in stagger for a combined 2 minutes in one play session without dashing out of it.

Reduced intensity of suspensor belt VFX trails when moving at high speed.

Polished the dagger sprint attack animation.

While in stamina regeneration block, both lower left and middle screen stamina icons will show as blocked.

While in stamina regeneration delay, the remaining time on delay as a drain on the stamina icons will show (like with buff icons).

Improved responsiveness of NPC emerging from behind entry points in wave encounters.

Rushers with Daggers should occasionally use the Lunge attack variant when their Target is trying to stay away from them.

PvP respawn token timer will only countdown when the player is alive.

PvP respawn timer will now work in Hagga Basin.

Added a new visual indicator to show when stamina regeneration is blocked.

Ad

Vehicles:

Colliding ornithopters will now get knocked back to separate them. This will mitigate the griefing done to Carrier Ornithopters by swarming with multiple ornithopters.

Mohandis sandbike engine now produces more heat.

Temporarily removed front utility module slot from Assault Ornithopter.

Balancing changes

Halved Sandbike Scanner deterioration rate.

Halved Scout Ornithopter Scanner deterioration rate.

Halved Scout Ornithopter Wings deterioration rate.

Reduced Assault Ornithopter Wings deterioration rate by 30%.

Increased Carrier Ornithopter Dragonfly speed by 20%.

Halved Carrier Ornithopter Generator Heat build-up speed.

Increased overall Boost power by 10%.

Slightly Increased Boosts speed while in vulture mode for Carrier Ornithopter.

PSU/Generator tier upgrades now have a more noticeable effect on heat stats.

Assault and Carrier Ornithopters have had their booster Thrusters updated, allowing them to boost to increase their max Vulture speed.

The Carrier Ornithopter’s increased thruster boosts now also has the strategic option to cut its losses, by dropping it’s harnessed cargo, go into vulture mode, and attempt to flee using boosts.

Slight Polish on the vehicle cameras: Making it less likely to clip through terrain.

Improved the logic of how vehicles are positioned after travel to avoid their overlapping with one another on arrival.

Increased the time before abandoned vehicles attract sandworms.

Ad

Worldbuilding and Exploration:

Botanical Testing Station 2 had its end encounter doors reactivated.

Colliding with the sandworms body during any of its animations will now result in death or vehicle destruction.

Deep Desert and Landsraad

Added additional lands to fight over and claim for your bases with more resources being generated.

Landsraad Houses may now require solari to be delivered.

Sandworms in the deep desert now have a 50% chance to use the shorter breach version of their animation.

The communinet warnings that appear before the Coriolis storm buildup begin now more clearly convey that it is the storm buildup that will happen and not the apex of the storm where the Deep Desert is wiped.

Ad

User Interface:

Added a search bar to all crafting and fabricator menus, allowing you to filter recipes across all categories quickly.

Added improved support for PlayStation 5 controller with correct icons.

Added Deposit All Blood and Deposit/Extract All Water buttons to blood purifiers and water cisterns.

Added exact amount display for Deposit/Extract single amounts, for better clarity.

Updated the Social button to become a Wedge, that on hover expands to show hotkeys for the menus and allows direct clickable access to each Social menu.

Added new settings for toggling ADS and toggling Binoculars, instead of them being only a hold action.

Added a checkbox to hide completed entries in Contracts and Journeys.

Added missing preview examples for different subtitle font sizes in settings.

Added new power, water and storage panels on the Sub-fief Base Management menu.

Added keybind entries for Revive and Surrender for DBNO state.

Added keybind entry for Changing Building Set in building mode.

Added a controller prompt on HUD when nothing is equipped, to remind you what button to press to access your loadout.

The server restart notifications will now remain on screen for the final remaining minutes before the shutdown occurs.

Interaction to pick up a body is now a tap instead of a hold action on controller, to avoid conflict issues.

Updated toast notification visuals with a background to improve visibility.

Updated the visuals for service popup messages.

Updated the Landsraad control point HUD UI to make it less cluttered on the screen and improved the readability.

Fixed initialization of input audio device, and also improved the retrieval of the current active input audio when changes happen during gameplay.

Faction vendors will now display their items’ faction banner, rather than the player’s aligned faction banner – this ensures players see the reputation for the faction that is locking the items.

Added missing Taxi Service icon to the Map legend.

In the map, changed the shortcut to toggle Legend to be ‘G’ to avoid a conflict with the Landsraad hotkey.

Unified the labelling of ‘Sandbike’ across the game so it is consistent.

Unified the terminology of ‘wayfinding’ prompts between the Map, Binoculars and Tutorials.

Visual improvements to the Blood Extractor Crosshair.

Minor visual update to Target Crosshair.

Updating text for several Settings descriptions to be more consistent.

Updated some in game text notifications visuals.

Updated ornithopter wing icons to be singular not multiple.

Updated the “No customizable items currently available in this category.” warning on the Customization tab.

Updated selected/deselected text to sand color in all text input fields.

Respawn timer will now remain at 50% minimum opacity and no longer fully fade when dynamic HUD is active.

Updated icon for Buggy Cutteray mk3.

Proximity Voice Chat indicator is now showing in menus, next to the Character Name.

Proximity Voice Chat can now be activated/deactivated while using the copy tool and while inside a stilltent.

Several external http links are now opened in Steam’s overlay while playing in fullscreen modes.

Storm warning HUD visuals updated from white to sand.

Ad

Graphics, Animations, and VFX:

Updated climbing animations to better match the speed of the climbing.

Added and updated another batch of animations in various cinematics.

New cloth simulation pass for various outfits in cinematics.

Flour sand fields should look more organic when harvested and be less taxing on the server.

Made some changes to the floursand field to bring it in line with spice harvesting in terms of static compactor gameplay & visuals.

Smoothed out the transition for the shigawire claw.

Ad

Audio:

New audio for dashing out of stagger.

Muted voice chat while in NPC dialogue.

Added ambience to Landsraad vendor in Arrakeen.

New sounds for Ornithopters Rocket Fire and impacts and general improvements to Ornithopters Rocket audio.

Improved Harko Village Bar music transition.

Lowered the ornithopter engine sounds.

Lowered sound of gear transition in buggy.

Improved voice chat stability.

All bugfixes in Dune Awakening PTC patch 1.1.20

Technical and stability:

Ad

Fixed various issues which caused the server and client to crash.

Fixed an issue where the OS was not correctly detected by the bug report tool.

Fixed an issue that was occasionally causing the server performance to drop momentarily.

Fixed an issue where you were sometimes not notified that the target server was down when entering the queue.

Fixed an issue where no useful error message would show for specific types of network timeouts.

Fixed an issue where sometimes the password prompt for private servers would show twice in the same gaming session.

Addressed issue with some cinematics having a 16:9 resolution on ultra wide screen monitors.

Fixed player characters remaining in the world for 30 seconds after safe logout timer expires regardless of logout zone or method.

Fixed issue with clients freezing sometimes upon border crossing.

Fixed couple of issues with the unstuck mechanic where you could get under the terrain.

Fixed a rubberbanding issue that could occur after you reconnected to the game after completing the travel between Deep Desert partitions.

Ad

Resources, Building, and Crafting:

Choam Wall extension corner shape was tweaked so it doesn’t protrude when placed next to Triangle Wall.

Fixed issue that blocked you from smoothly navigating through Choam and Harkonnen doors when connected to a ramp.

Fixed an issue where you could build horizontal pentashields without attaching them to walls.

Fix an issue occasionally causing the placement of large pentashield surfaces to fail.

Sandworms should no longer attack projections.

Caladan Dining Plate decoration should now require granite as it’s construction material.

Fixed the issue of resources spawning on top of pentashields.

Fixed an issue where the blooming (pre-eruption) visuals on small and medium spice-fields would not accurately represent the size of the spawned field. This should clarify the size of the field better and allow players to see the size of the field better before it erupts.

Sporadic resources that could not be harvested are now fixed.

Partially harvested Spice fields now show correct visuals after a client reconnect.

Ad

Economy

Fixed an issue where the number of owned resulting items from the current selected recipe in crafting wasn’t updated correctly.

Fixed an issue where players who reached the intelligence points cap would no longer be able to interact with intelligence point pickups and therefore not be able to collect all collectables.

Consumable items in the Exchange will no longer erroneously show a durability bar when they have no durability function.

Fixed an issue where he camera would clip inside walls when using some fabricators or refineries’ crafting menu.

Fixed an issue where the camera would clip inside walls when using some fabricators or refineries’ crafting menu.

Fixed an issue where the repair station menu would display the incorrect amount of durability to be restored.

Removed the option to customize the Ceremonial Damasteel Sword contract item as this is not a wearable item.

Added missing item type header to the Damasteel Sword schematic.

Fixed a typo on Slaver Stillsuit Golves. They’re gloves.

Fixed an issue where the technology menu would display the owned resources incorrectly.

Fixed an issue where the fabricator item crafting effect would stay in place after moving the fabricator.

Fix an issue where the recycler wouldn’t be able to place its recycle output in other inventories in the same inventory circuit.

Fixed certain error messages not appearing in the crafting menu.

Fixed an issue where the recycler wouldn’t be able to place its recycle output in other inventories in the same inventory circuit.

Fixed a bug where it was not possible to sell items from the vehicle inventory in the exchange.

Ad

Combat:

Fixed an issue where the Self-Healing passive gave less of a bonus than intended.

Updated the text of the Battle Hardened technique to better communicate that it only affects Trooper ability cooldowns.

Updated the duration stated in the Poison Tooth technique to better match the actual duration of the effect.

Fixed an issue that caused the aluminum tier Maula Pistol not to apply as much slowing effect as it should.

Fixed a sliding issue with the recovery animation of the 2nd dagger quick attack.

Rushers should unholster their weapons at the start of recognition when they rotate to face the target.

Increased the power regeneration bonus granted by the Rerouting passive to 3/6/10% per respective level from 2.5%/5%/10%.

Updated the stat readouts for the Cutteray Mining and Deep Analysis passive skills in the Planetologist tree to more accurately reflect their actual impact on overall mining yield. Note that the result values are still the same, so no changes to overall yield have been performed, but now the information provided is more accurate.

Fixed an issue that caused Crippling Strike to cost twice as much stamina as it should.

Fixed an issue that allowed abilities to be detonated while under control-impairing effects such as stagger and stun.

Fixed ability HUD not clearing their “blocked” status when entering cancel window.

Reduced the power regeneration bonus from Source of Power to 30% from 100%.

Added information to the skill info card of Source of Power to indicate the bonus power regeneration effect’s strength.

Updated the text on Shield Overcharge to mention Shield Damage rather than Power Drain to make it more clear as to what the skill does.

Updated the displayed values on the Recovery and Trauma Recovery skills to be more accurate.

Holding the Suspensor Blast ability will no longer give you hyperarmor untill you release.

Fixed issue where rubber banding can sometimes happen in certain locations when triggering mantling.

Fixed issue where heavy impact and mantle animation would re-trigger when client receive network correction.

Fixed issue where climb dashing will skip heavy impact latch animation.

Fixed issue where climbing can be initiated when in DBNO if player first crawls off a cliff.

NPCs should not pop visually when exiting or entering attractors.

Fixed an issue where the character could be rotated after using the Bindu Sprint ability while holding a tool or ranged weapon.

Fixed an issue where DoT damage would not continue to be applied to the player’s character after entering certain vehicles.

Fixed an issue that could cause the holtzman shield to activate after exiting a vehicle if it was already activated before entering the vehicle.

Fixed character getting staggered by melee attacks while Bindu Dodge passive is active.

Suspensor blast will now grant hyperarmor for the first second instead of entire channeling duration.

Stamina regen and power regen will be blocked while channeling.

If canceled, full cooldown (20 secs) will be committed instead of 2.5 second cooldown.

Invisible players cannot be seen via crosshair target indication.

Fixed issues related to spamming capsule launcher related abilities.

Fixed choosing “Surrender to the Desert” while in DBNO and getting revived by another player resulting in losing character movement.

Fixed server correction present when entering the suspensoring field of the Suspensor-Pad.

Fixed stamina diamond turning and staying red even when you have full stamina or can regen stamina.

Fixed dashing out of Stumble not playing any VFX.

Logging out won’t bypass PvP respawn timer anymore.

Fixed a button with “The Sentinel” deploying the turret above your head.

Players no longer dehydrate while waiting on respawn.

Solved an issue where power regeneration could stop prematurely client side which could cause holtzman shield to be impossible to activate.

All LMG weapons now properly animate their spinups.

Fixed an exploit where assault seeker could be swapped out at unintended times while active.

Fixed a bug where abilities could be activated via unintended pathways.

Fixed a bug where the debuff icon from the Suspensor Blast ability is blurred.

Fixed an issue where you were able to toggle the Hunter-Seeker view-mode on.

Fixed an issue where surrendering to the desert will kill you multiple times, dropping more resources than expected and removing more durability.

Fixed NPCs sometimes get stuck in “Use Melee Ability With Retrigger” when staggered mid-attack.

Fixed NPC getting stuck at Use Melee Ability with Retrigger after dashing from Second-Wind recovery.

Fixed several issues with sprint mode hold where player could get stuck in sprinting state even if sprint button was not held.

Litany Against Fear

Fixed casting other abilities while Litany Against Fear is activated causing their effect to persist until the ability enters cooldown.

VFX now lasts the correct time based to the rank of the ability.

Fixed an issue where the buff from litany against fear ability persists on party members outside the area of effect as long as they remain stationary.

Updated the buff text of Litany Against Fear to mention that it reduces poise damage received.

Fixed NPCs not using their abilities.

Fixed a bug where under certain circumstances, hypersprint could teleport you very high into the sky.

Fixed an error with reflexive reload not always reloading your gun.

Updated the ability flow of mines to be more in line with other abilities in terms of its active and cancelable windows.

Player controlling the hunter seeker will now not be killed when hunter seeker is destroyed by a worm.

Fixed several issues with sprint mode hold where you could get stuck in sprinting state even if sprint button was not held.

Compel now works on suspended targets.

Stamina bar no longer stuck after exiting second wind state.

Ad

Vehicles:

Addressed issues with characters being wrongly positioned while driving.

Fixed an issue where your character would not die from a full radiation stack when seated in certain vehicles.

Fixed a bug where wing modules swapped places when using skin variants.

Fixed vehicle rocket launcher fire rate info card showing the incorrect rate of fire value.

Fixed a bug that prevented the buggy mining laser from deterioration.

Fixed interaction distance on Scout Ornithopter so it is easier to interact with the Atreides variant from the rear.

All modules on vehicles being assembled can now be damaged by ‘radial damage’ weapons.

Destroyed vehicle modules will now always pass along any further damage they receive to the chassis of the vehicle, in cases where they would normally pass the damage on to a module that is currently not attached to the vehicle.

Ornithopters (or other vehicles) should no longer get stuck when the worm is roaming nearby.

A player needs to be owner or co-owner to be able to repair vehicle modules.

Fixed an edge case when exiting an upside-down Sandbike that could lead to the player ending up underground.

Ad

Worldbuilding and Exploration:

Fixed an issue where you would not get XP from discovering a location while in a vehicle.

You will no longer be killed by NPC’s during the cinematic triggered near Mirzabah’s Head.

Fixed CHOAM Salvage Vendor NPCs not spawning at tradeposts.

Fixed getting stuck in multiple spots while trying to climb props in the Imperial Testing Station no. 76.

Fixed an issue where respawning inside of a radiation zone after dying to radiation could result in instant-death on respawn.

Fixed an issue where the secret door in the Maas Kharet Imperial Testing Station could fail to open for some players.

Fixed a hole on Old Carthag’s level where it was possible to go out of the boundaries.

Fixed an issue where you could end up stuck on a black screen in the Wreck of Hephaestus.

Fixed the entrances of Tradeposts to ensure you cannot get your vehicles stuck.

Ad

Story, Journey, Contracts, and New Player Experience:

Zantara’s rocket should only fire once during the cinematic in the New Player Experience.

Fixed an issue with improper NPC spawning at the end of contract “The Missing Pyon”.

Fixed an issue where cancelled contracts could have missing information in the contract board.

Fixed an incorrect place name in the description text of contract “Growing Pain”.

Fixed typos in Derek Chinara’s dialogue.

Fixed an ambush getting skipped in some circumstances in contract “The Impact of Ecology”.

Fixed an issue where some objectives in contract “The Rogue Bene Gesserit” would take too long to complete.

Fixed an issue where contract “Proving Grounds” would sometimes erroneously progress when playing in a party.

Fixed an issue where handing Thufir Hawat target items for several contracts at once would lead to only one contract progressing.

Adjusted dialogue checks to allow delivery of target item ahead of time in contract “A Tormented Soul”.

Fixed an issue where a debug string would appear at the top of some text documents.

The Journey step “Complete Contract ‘The War Profiteer’” will now complete in Journey if players have canceled the contract, but continued in the faction story with Thufir Hawat.

Faction Betrayals

Players who betray their faction will now lose access to that faction’s contracts.

Betraying Harkonnen and switching to Atreides directly after having done the “Fruits of your labor” contract should now no longer block people from progressing with Anton Tolliver.

Players who have betrayed Harkonnen rank 3 can no longer retake the “Track Down Skorda” contract through Anton Tolliver before handing it in to Andrea.

Addressed an issue where it wasn’t possible to complete the ‘Betray the Atreides’ contract if the user exited the dialogue with Maxim after giving him the letter.

Simone Von Konig and Maxim Kazmir now properly instruct players to interact with Piter De Vries when intending to betray the Atreides at Rank 4 or above.

Faction Contract Map Marker Updates

Blood extraction step of Price of Betrayal-contract now shows the previous map marker but with a wide range.

Enter the Testing Station n. 29 step of The Trouble with Traitors marker has now been updated.

One wrong VO-line for Thufir has been updated.

Atreides / Harkonnen player response options when interacting with Skorda will now only show if you’re aligned to the specific faction.

When interacting with Derek Chinara, Nobility / Honorable / Political traits will now only show if you have the corresponding trait (Na-Familia / Caladan / Kaitain).

Added contract icons to dialogue options that were missing them.

Addressed inconsistent order of player response nodes in multiple dialogues.

Removed debug text from multiple dialogues.

Addressed typos and inconsistent namings in some loading screens and items.

Changed the text on a few journey objectives to make it more straightforward.

Ad

Deep Desert/Landsraad

Misplaced Landsraad Control Points fixed in the Deep Desert.

User Interface:

Made the marker locations on the full screen map on Arrakeen more accurate.

The “Send To Vehicle” button in the exchange UI is now disabled for sold items.

Fixed issue where sometimes the Fog Of War trail would be shared between characters.

Fixed an issue that would cause the skybox to look broken after running the game for more than a day or two.

Fixed issues with the surveying UI that appears if you would fail and start a survey quickly, the UI would show incorrect, disappear or overlap text.

Fixed an issue that caused the makeshift armor to have rendering problems within the inventory UI.

Fixed issue where the sinkchart items would not be properly localized.

Map marker will now depict an intel point visual for Abernath’s Descent and not for Mineral Extracting Facility #6.

Fixed an erroneous description on Mendek’s Chestplate and its schematic.

Fixed the warning message “Spawned more npcs than it was queued!” from static spawning locations.

Primary Source for Welding Torch in Tech Tree should now say Imperial Testing Station, which matches the icon to the right of the label.

Fixed an issue where the change of armor swatches in the Customization menu wouldn’t affect how the armor piece looks in the Inventory menu.

Fixed a bug where status effect (Buff) entry animations and timing could cause bad positioning and overlap issues with Abilities.

Fixed a bug for radiation debuff UI where the diamond filled incorrectly.

Fixed an issue where double-clicking a Codex entry would incorrectly set it as tracked. Only Journey entries should be trackable.

Fixed a bug where the Crafting menu needed 2 button inputs to tab past it

Fixed an issue that sometimes triggered multiple “Discovered” toast notifications to show in sequence.

Fixed an issue when using controller where sometimes the user would be prompted to quit the game after skipping the cutscene before entering character creation.

Fixed an issue where a contract condition could appear twice on the HUD after being completed.

Fixed a bug in Recycler menu where item type text was taking up 2 lines unnecessarily.

Fixed a bug where you would see an error message when trying to send an invite to an existing friend.

Fixed an issue for Steamdeck (and other 16:10 resolutions) where parts of the Journey and Contracts menus would sit outside of the screen edges.

Fixed an issue where the Landsraad Session button could become inactive.

Fixed some layout issues with tab buttons with long texts, to prevent overlapping.

Fixed some animation and positional issues in the pickup notifications.

Fixed pressed visual effect on Sort when pressing “L” stick prompt to compare, in several menus.

Fixed an issue where an empty error message would appear when refreshing the list in the server browser.

Fixed an issue where the Communinet screen sometimes showed the incorrect or no radio station label.

Fixed missing icon for Bigger Buggy Boot in VMC.

Fixed offset of Guild artwork when creating a Guild.

Fixed alignment of some armor icons inside their UI slots.

Fixed visual issue on “Solaris added to bank account” notification.

Fixed an issue where the incorrect tool hint icon was displayed when trying to mine Stravidium nodes.

Fixed some text issues on Contract Pop-ups.

Fixed an issue with there could be missing recipes in Fabricator menus.

Fixed a bug with water storage UI not updating correctly when filling containers.

Fixed a bug where the Recycle button was missing its label in some situations.

Fixed some unlocalized text in the server UI.

Improved feedback for an issue where some UI (such as sub-fief console or blood purifiers), failed to load properly. Previously it would just display an endless spinner.

Improved steamdeck resolution support and text readability.

Fixed an issue where the ability HUD slots would show the prescience visuals when inside a vehicle.

Fixed an issue where some buttons could remain highlighted after being pressed in Journey menu.

Ad

Graphics, Animations, and VFX:

Fixed NPC lipsync animation issues with multiple dialogues.

The player character shouldn’t glitch out and glide sideways anymore at the start of the cinematic at the end of the Sietch.

Fixed animation stutter when switching weapons during a reload.

Collision on the Directional Wind Turbine has been improved.

Fixed Regis Burst Drillshot not aiming up during weapon’s charge-up.

Fixed animation issue while stunned when aiming.

Fixed weapon holstering animation while in vehicle seats.

Players should no longer remain in a seated position to other players when other players do not observe them leaving the seat.

Fixed animation weapon unholstering pop.

Removed moving collision from fabricators.

Fixed idle variations playing while a character is stunned.

Reduced stutter in Sandworm Staring states.

Fixed the collision on stairs inside NPC Bases built in Choam style, to allow smoother NPC navigation.

Fixed some lighting transitions on Deep Desert Testing Stations that were changing too drastically going down the entrance ramps.

Fixed some intersections and clipping issues on some of the city NPC clothing.

Fixed issues with mixed outfits combinations combined with the Movie Stillsuit transmog.

Asmara Efendi’s appearance has been updated to match original intent. (She got her hair back)

Dead body will no longer be missing during Harkonnen Pledge Cinematic.

You should no longer snap in place during cinematics in the Abandoned Sietch.

Addressed issue of player character being misplaced during certain frames in the Glutton cinematic.

Dashing Nobleman in the Wreck will no longer have any duplicate actors show during cinematics.

Zantara will no longer t-pose during events in Old Carthag

Fixed unintended visual glitch when viewing the sun through an anti gravity field.

Fixed issue where your character can begin climbing when falling in DBNO.

Fixed issue where sometimes characters are forced out of climbing when moving around rough edges or strange extrusions.

Partially harvested Spice fields now show correct visuals after a server restart.

Fixed an issue where the armor swatches wouldn’t apply during dialogues.

Fixed an issue with tattoo texture loading in Character Creation.

Fixed terrain rendering artifacts when viewed through the Fabricator UI.

Fixed some visual issues with the roaming worm sand displacement.

VFX for the booster on all Assault Ornithopters fixed.

Fixed weapon appearing in chest when in the “Down But Not Out” state.

Ad

Audio:

Melee now has consistent reverb sends and occlusion.

Flames SFX now matches visuals when they disappear.

Mitigating audio stutters when using voice chat.

Fixed small audio stutter when using voice chat push-to-talk.

Radiation SFX will now stop when leaving an area by vehicle.

Fixed SFX attenuation range for welding torch.

Increased spatial audio volume priority so that ambience plays in Ecolab X.

Add missing environmental audio to static compactor challenge room.

Fixed an issue where emote SFX continued playing after being interrupted.

Fixed an issue where no Carrier Ornithopter attaching sound was played when lifting a Scout Ornithopter.

Ad

Other

It is now possible to interrupt an emote by using another.

Check out our other Dune Awkaening guides and news:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sambit Pal Sambit Pal is an esports Journalist on Gaming and MMO at Sportskeeda. He has Master's degree in English Literature. In his spare time, he is an amateur sleuth trying to trace the Riven Mafia in Warframe, and a recovering Bethesda modding addict. He also secretly enjoys action Roguelites, a severe lack of gitting gud notwithstanding. Know More