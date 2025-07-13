Dune Awakening: Wreck of the Pallas walkthrough

If you're stationed in the Western Vermillius Gap in Dune Awakening, Wreck of the Pallas is the nearest stop to farm green materials to craft weapon and armor. Besides these Wreck-exclusive materials, this giant ship also has a Unique chest in the final room where you can get a bunch of Iron-tier Uniques.

Even though the Radiation is a hazard in this shipwreck, don't let that deter you - it's doable without any anti-Radiation equipment. In this walkthrough, we'll show where to loot all the containers in the Wreck of the Pallas in Dune Awakening.

A complete guide to the Wreck of the Pallas in Dune Awakening

You want to enter from the north-western side of the hull. There's a breach in the middle of this side, and also a nice shade where you park your sandbike to protect it from sandstorms if your timing is unlucky. Note that it's guarded by an LMG-weilding heavy unit (generally unshielded).

After you enter and see a hallway to your right (that's not blocked off by a bunch of vats), you'll see a bluish green veil. This basically indicates a radiation zone in Dune Awakening, and standing long enough in it will insta-kill you. However, the radiation level in the Wreck of the Pallas is very low, to the point where you'll only die if you go AFK.

Tip: To check your Radiation level at any time in Dune Awakening, press the T button - which will show roughly how long you have left till the current level of Radiation becomes lethal.

In any case, enter this hallway to the right, and along the midriff, you'll find a door you can cut open with your Cutteray. Inside this nook, there are two blue material containers. Leave this chamber, and then head into the center of the wreck to find a storage room with a few giant crates.

Here, you'll find a bunch of enemies you need to clear out first. There's also one green material container on the floor, tucked away between the crates.

This incline leads to the Green ID Band (Image via Funcom)

Once you are done exploring, though, go to the eastern passage (which leads to an exit - but don't get out yet). You'll see a collapsed metal walkway, which leads to another door you can open with a Cutteray. Here you'll find 2 more green material containers, plus a bigger chest that can drop a Standard (Iron-tier) weapon or armor piece.

Turn around and you'll see another such door you can cut open, and this one has an ominous red light highlighting it. In this room, you'll find the Green ID Band you need for the next section. While crossing the walkway over to that side, note that there's another green material container in the dead center.

Shiny! (Image via Funcom)

Head over to the north-east alongside the giant hallway to find a door where you'll need the aforementioned Green ID Band to pass. There's another green material container to pick up before this point, though.

Past this door, take a right turn, and then go through the hallway to turn back southwest through another door that requires the Green ID band (not the green door to the southeast, we'll get there after this small detour). Here you can find another green material container out in the open, and an equipment chest locked behind a Cutteray door.

Back to the hallway you just came from, go through the green door this time. As you've already likely learned, this one is a combat room where you have to eliminate everyone to unlock the doors.

After you dispatch the enemies (usually four Kirab bandits), loot another equipment chest, and then head further northeast through a door at the northern center to get to the final chamber.

The big prize (Image via Funcom)

This is the room with main loot: a Unique celestial chest that can drop the following schematics:

Fila’s Regret : Which is basically the Iron-age version of Aren's Vengeance.

: Which is basically the Iron-age version of Aren's Vengeance. Legion Tattoo : An unique variant of the Shield Disruptor Mk1, which is pretty good for an anti-shield weapon at this point in the game.

: An unique variant of the Shield Disruptor Mk1, which is pretty good for an anti-shield weapon at this point in the game. Mohandis Sandbike Engine Mk2 : The fastest Sandbike Engine you can get before you get the Mk3 variant.

: The fastest Sandbike Engine you can get before you get the Mk3 variant. Way of the Wanderer: An auto-reloading pistol.

As this is one of the PvP Zones in Dune Awakening, you shouldn't camp the chest room to pick up all the pieces. In other words, if you're looking for a specific one, you want to set up a temporary settlement or stilltent just outside the PvP Zone, and then raid the Wreck of the Palls in Dune Awakening every 45 minutes.

Pick up the purple ID band to the east to exit the Wreck. Note that the PvP tag will linger for 30 seconds after you get out of the Wreck of The Pallas' immediate vicinity.

