Dune Awakening Roadmap: Meatier Season Pass DLCs, Third Faction, and new PvE regions

An official Dune Awakening roadmap is on the cards, but it's not up yet. Before they detail what's coming when, Funcom is waiting for "the craziness of launch" to die down, as the Community Manager puts it. However, there's some broader information we have right now about what's coming for this in the next few months for this thus-far successful survival MMO.

In this article, we'll go over all known and confirmed content and updates for Dune Awakening. The information here is compiled from the known Season Pass rough timeline, statements and answers made by official correspondents on the Dune Awakening official Discord, and a Reddit AMA conducted on June 19.

What to expect from Dune Awakening in 2025 and beyond

Dune Awakening's Season Pass is not everything on the roadmap (Image via Funcom)

Season Pass timeline (2025 - June 2026)

To start with, we have all the Dune Awakening content coming for Season Pass DLC owners:

Lost Harvest , expected sometime before December 2025: "A stranded harvester. A desperate crew. A secret that has been buried for over ten thousand years."

, expected sometime before December 2025: "A stranded harvester. A desperate crew. A secret that has been buried for over ten thousand years." Raiders of the Broken Lands , expected Q1 2026: "The broken lands are shattered plains of broken rock, known for their fearsome raiders."

, expected Q1 2026: "The broken lands are shattered plains of broken rock, known for their fearsome raiders." Water Wars, expected Q2 2026: "Water is life. The Water Shipper families are at war, fighting for control of the Polar Caps of Arrakis."

The starter "Season Pass" content was Wildlife of Arrakis, which is just three decorative statues you can pop down on your base. While they are pretty large ones and thus easy to flex on your base, it's a meager bundle for a Season Pass purchase.

However, as confirmed by Funcom, Wildlife of Arrakis is a token offering that the developers had to include because of Steam's day-one Season Pass content policy. The three other planned Season Pass content injections will be "meatier", and thus they might involve more than just cosmetics.

Big QoL update in July

Dune Awakening has undergone almost daily hotfixes and maintenance periods in its first two weeks, but few balance changes have been introduced. Recently, they eliminated a PvP exploit of landing your thopter on top of opponents, and changed the PvP zone respawn timers in patch 1.1.0.15, but according to Funcom, this is nothing compared to the QoL update coming roughly a month after release:

"We have an update in testing that contains a lot of QoL updates, which we are aiming to release in early July. When we get closer to it being publicly testable we will release the full patch notes. It contains too many changes for me to list here, but you'll be seeing it soon!"

As confirmed by a Q&A session on Discord, the following are some of the features of this July update:

The ability to upgrade base-building material instead of having to remove the original block

Storage container stacking

PvP balancing changes

We will update this list as and when more information is revealed

With regards to the PvP changes, Deep Desert is going to continue to be a free-for-all, and the combat encounters are supposed to be long rather than low-TTK. However, the current PvP state is also not adherent to the developers' vision:

"The current balance between vehicles and on-foot is not tuned to our liking and there are multiple changes in the pipeline to address this (above and beyond bugs we will fix)."

Read More: Can you get through Dune Awakening endgame solo?

Known upcoming features

Although not all of the following are confirmed for the July update, the developers have acknowledged that they're working on it:

New vehicle modules

The developers "might consider" adding exclusive PvP zones focusing on Faction vs Faction Warfare

A third faction besides Atreides and Harkonnen is now confirmed to be in the works

The ability to name containers and vehicles

"Deposit All" and "Extract All" options to water facilities (Purifiers and cisterns)

Player Duelling

More PvE (Hagga Basin-like) open world maps and/or regions.

Funcom has also said on record that there will be free story content updates for all players, regardless of Season Pass ownership. However, a paid bundle (such as an Expansion) is still within the realm of possibilities, granted that the content is substantial and game-changing enough.

As mentioned earlier, an official Dune Awakening roadmap will certainly be revealed sometime in the future, so stay tuned for further details. Until then, check out our other guides on the game:

