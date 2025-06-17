Can you get through Dune Awakening endgame solo? 

As more people get to the Dune Awakening endgame, an important question has to be answered: Can you solo the endgame? Well, you can get to the endgame alone, that much is obvious. You can play a significant amount of the game alone, as we’ve done going through the main campaign. However, much of the Deep Desert is PvP, so you really have to be careful of several things before launching yourself into it alone.

Ad

As Dune Awakening’s endgame and pinnacle content is PvP, you’re going to have powerful guilds doing everything they can to control everything, making solo life harder. The stronger they are, the easier they can recover after the weekly Coriolis storm. But can you solo endgame? Let’s talk about it.

You can get “to” Dune Awakening’s endgame solo, but not “through” it

You can get to the endgame of Dune Awakening solo, but no, you cannot solo it and succeed. Even if you’re the greatest PvPer of all time, you’re still going to eventually run up against more players than you can possibly deal with alone. While not everything in the Deep Desert is PvP-enabled, all the good stuff is.

Ad

Trending

This is what PVP will probably look (and feel) like as a solo player (Image via Funcom)

If you plan on going into shipwrecks alone, prepare to be “dealt with” by groups of sweaty, aggressive players who want to control all the resources in the Deep Desert. Solo players have already long since experienced this in the endgame, and it’s not likely to change anytime soon. You will also have to deal with whatever strategy is the flavor of the month in PvP, like people landing ornithopters on players to kill them without risking being hurt.

Ad

We also have to talk about Spice Melange, which is necessary to make some of the best gear in the game. The best place to farm it is in the Deep Desert, and while you can likely farm some solo, this depends on your server. The odds are decent that one guild, or maybe a few, control all of the spice mining on your server. Trying to come up with the resources to combat a guild is foolish at best.

Ad

Sometimes that Landsraad decisions are going to be especially brutal - always check when a new cycle begins (Image via Funcom)

You also have to consider the Landsraad, as a solo player in Dune Awakening. Each week, the Landsraad will vote in a new rule for the week in PVP. One of these could be full loot PVP. What this means is that if you die in the Deep Desert, players can loot everything you have.

Ad

As a result, if you have uniques and gear that you care about, and you don’t want to farm a second (or third) time, you would want to avoid the Deep Desert for the whole week in Dune Awakening as a solo player in the endgame. Groups of players can easily just harass and take down solos, and steal everything they have on them.

While technically yes, you can do some things in the Deep Desert alone, it’s important to remember that this is a game built around houses and guilds. It’s designed to be multiplayer, so the endgame’s greatest content is designed around people working together. If you have zero interest in joining a guild and working with other players, your experience is likely going to stop just shy of the Deep Desert.

Ad

If you want the best gear in the game, you need friends when PVPing (Image via Funcom)

Another thing that will hold solo players back in Dune Awakening’s endgame, is just how intense the farming is for resources and crafting. Without a guild to help you out, you’re going to likely spend a very long time farming resources. Having a buggy or ornithopter helps with farming, but in the Deep Desert, the being killed can really slow things down.

Ad

You also have to consider simply being eaten by a sandworm. As a solo player, recovery is possible, but the deeper you are in the game, and the more stuff you had with you, the harder it is to get back on track, unless you’re in a guild willing to help you.

Perhaps if Funcom added another Deep Desert mode focused on faction warfare, making powerful PvE bases for groups to tackle, there would be something for PvE players to look forward to. However, the way the game is designed now, if you aren’t in a guild, you’re going to have a bad time in the endgame.

Ad

Check out our other Dune Awakening guides and features

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jason Parker Jason is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda holding an amazing 11 years of experience under his belt. Having put out 4000-plus articles and amassing over 12 million reads for Sportskeeda, he is among the company’s most experienced writers. Jason holds a Bachelor's degree in English from UNC Pembroke and was inspired to become a gaming journalist very early on in life after reading Nintendo Power.



Jason is a jack of all trades when it comes to gaming journalism. He’s a key writer in Sportskeeda's MMO department, but he also likes to help out in other categories, like streamers, RPG, card games, and whatever else is needed. A solo gamer at heart, Jason's favorite titles include Earthbound and Dragon Warrior.



Jason places high value on accuracy and relevance in his write-ups. He achieves this with thorough research to sift facts from rumors. One of the biggest highlights of his career is his interview with Canadian pro wrestler Kenny Omega about his inclusion in the Like a Dragon game series. He is also good friends with journalist Kazumo Hashimoto, who he admires for the kind of stories he works on and his deep ethics.



A true cinephile, one of Jason’s primary hobbies involves enjoying cinematic experiences. He also loves reading, be it fiction or manga, when not working. Additionally, he streams on Twitch and posts his gaming insights on YouTube. Know More