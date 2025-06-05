Dune Awakening: How to join a guild

Dune Awakening has a robust guild system, where players can come together for like-minded causes. Whether it’s a roleplay guild, PVP guild, or just people who love the books and films wanting to chat, you’ve got plenty of options. It’s pretty easy to find the guild system in game, but that’s not the only place you can look.

According to the Dune Awakening wiki, there have been guilds in existence for this game since 2022, thanks to a variety of testing phases. These are all player-run guilds, with many of them having open Discord channels players can head to, if they wish to seek admittance. If you want to join a guild in this game, here’s how you can go about doing that.

How to find and join a guild in Dune Awakening

Guilds are an important part of Dune Awakening, and the general politics of the setting. They can choose to align themselves with one of the two Great Houses (Harkonnen or Atreides), but that’s not necessary. Doing so though, allows them to unlock exclusive missions, cosmetics, and best of all, allows them to participate in the Landsraad.

The official Discord makes it easy to find like-minded players to group with (Image via Discord)

If you want to survive the harsh, unforgiving world of Arrakis, joining a guild in Dune Awakening is going to be one of your best bets. The primary way of doing this is by going to the Social Menu, and select the Guilds tab.

Here, you’ll see all currently advertising guilds, how many member slots they have available, their status, faction, and any pertinent information about that guild. You can apply to join a guild here, but there are other ways to locate a guild that’s right for you. The aforementioned wiki has links to dozens of player-run guilds.

You can also go to the game's official Discord, and there are plenty of guilds advertising there as well. Guilds are also cross-server on a World, so it will be relatively easy to play together. There are benefits to being in a guild, as well.

They can build and co-own bases, take part in the Deep Desert content together, complete House Missions, as well as tackle PVP battles and sieges. It’s even possible for a guild to gain enough power to be a House Minor, which will offer even more political power and gameplay opportunities.

Even if you’re a solo player, it’s worth having a guild at your back in Dune Awakening. As one final note, guilds that are advertising away from the game (and perhaps some that are) may have application forms to fill out, and have other requirements, such as being active for x amount of hours a week.

