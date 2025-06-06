Dune Awakening downtime - Server maintenance today (June 26)

Dune Awakening will undergo a planned server maintenance today, June 26, 2025, from 7:00 am UTC, in order to deploy a new hotfix/ As this planned downtime begins, all active players will be booted out of the servers and cannot continue playing before the servers are back up. In Dune Awakening, it's important to plan ahead of these downtimes for several reasons. For instance, you need to keep your base powered up through the downtime period in case of a storm.

Ad

As a recently released game, Funcom often rolls out changes and fixes in scheduled server maintenance multiple times every week. In this article, we'll provide up-to-date details on all planned Dune Awakening maintenance downtimes and server outages.

Dune Awakening maintenance: When will servers be back up today? (June 26)

Dune Awakening maintenance today (Image via Funcom)

As announced ahead of time by Funcom, the game was originally meant to have a 60-minute downtime today, June 26, starting at 7:00 am UTC. That means the servers should be back up by 8:00 am UTC (4 am EDT).

Ad

Trending

Here's when all the servers are expected to come back online in different regions:

United States and South America : 1 am PT / 2 am MT / 3 am CT / 4 am ET / 5 am BRT

: 1 am PT / 2 am MT / 3 am CT / 4 am ET / 5 am BRT Europe : 8 am GMT / 8 am UTC / 9 am BST / 10 am CEST / 10 am EET

: 8 am GMT / 8 am UTC / 9 am BST / 10 am CEST / 10 am EET Asia : 12 pm GST (noon) / 1:30 pm IST / 4 pm PHT / 4 pm CST (Beijing Time) / 5 pm JST/KST

: 12 pm GST (noon) / 1:30 pm IST / 4 pm PHT / 4 pm CST (Beijing Time) / 5 pm JST/KST Oceania: 6 pm AEST / 8 pm NZST

If you try to log in before the maintenance ends, you'll likely not be able to see any servers, or you'll enocunter the V94 or 7C4 error code. Dune Awakening's private servers, on the other hand, are another story.

Ad

Note that the times the Dune Awakening servers will be back online, as given here, are not concrete. The downtime may get slightly extended due to technical reasons. As such, it's best to account for 5 to 10 minutes more than the official maintenance downtime indicates.

As you wait for servers to be back up, here are some Dune Awakening guides to peruse:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sambit Pal Sambit Pal is an esports Journalist on Gaming and MMO at Sportskeeda. He has Master's degree in English Literature. In his spare time, he is an amateur sleuth trying to trace the Riven Mafia in Warframe, and a recovering Bethesda modding addict. He also secretly enjoys action Roguelites, a severe lack of gitting gud notwithstanding. Know More