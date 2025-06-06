Dune Awakening downtime - Server maintenance today (June 26)

Dune Awakening will undergo a planned server maintenance today, June 26, 2025, from 7:00 am UTC, in order to deploy a new hotfix/ As this planned downtime begins, all active players will be booted out of the servers and cannot continue playing before the servers are back up. In Dune Awakening, it's important to plan ahead of these downtimes for several reasons. For instance, you need to keep your base powered up through the downtime period in case of a storm.
As a recently released game, Funcom often rolls out changes and fixes in scheduled server maintenance multiple times every week. In this article, we'll provide up-to-date details on all planned Dune Awakening maintenance downtimes and server outages.
Dune Awakening maintenance: When will servers be back up today? (June 26)
As announced ahead of time by Funcom, the game was originally meant to have a 60-minute downtime today, June 26, starting at 7:00 am UTC. That means the servers should be back up by 8:00 am UTC (4 am EDT).
Here's when all the servers are expected to come back online in different regions:
- United States and South America: 1 am PT / 2 am MT / 3 am CT / 4 am ET / 5 am BRT
- Europe: 8 am GMT / 8 am UTC / 9 am BST / 10 am CEST / 10 am EET
- Asia: 12 pm GST (noon) / 1:30 pm IST / 4 pm PHT / 4 pm CST (Beijing Time) / 5 pm JST/KST
- Oceania: 6 pm AEST / 8 pm NZST
If you try to log in before the maintenance ends, you'll likely not be able to see any servers, or you'll enocunter the V94 or 7C4 error code. Dune Awakening's private servers, on the other hand, are another story.
Note that the times the Dune Awakening servers will be back online, as given here, are not concrete. The downtime may get slightly extended due to technical reasons. As such, it's best to account for 5 to 10 minutes more than the official maintenance downtime indicates.
As you wait for servers to be back up, here are some Dune Awakening guides to peruse:
- How to find the Holrzmann Amplifier - to complete the first big-haul Contract in Hagga Basin.
- How to reach Vermillius Gap - cross the treachours sands without dying or getting stuck in quicksand.
- What's the best starter class? - For when you cannot make up your mind.
- Unique Schematics in Hagga Basin South - All the good stuff near your starting area.
- All trainer locations in DA - To unlock the good stuff in the skill tree.