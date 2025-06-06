Dune Awakening: How to get the Holtzmann Amplifier

In one of the earliest contracts you pick up in Dune Awakening, you'll have to get and deliver the Holtzmann Amplifier. Specifically, this is required for the Wrecking Crew Contract, and the item does not otherwise have any use. As with most such contract-related trinkets, you are not directly railroaded to where they are but directed to their general location.

If you're stumped with the Wrecking Crew Contract, and can't find the Holtzmann Amplifier even after combing through the entire spot, this guide is for you.

Where to find the Holtzmann Amplifier in Dune Awakening

The Holtzmann Amplifier's location (Image via Funcom)

To get the Holtlzmann Amplifier, you'll need to enter the wreck of the Alcyon ship in Dune Awakening. This is located towards the north-eastern quadrant of the Hagga Basin South map; and the shipwreck itself is quite easy to spot.

However, the exact location of the Holtzmann Amplifier will not be made readily available. You are instead left to explore the entire ship to fetch it. So, where is it? It's in a chest all the way towards the northern end of the ship. In other words, this will be the opposite end from where you entered Alcyon's ruin.

There is no special indicator or dramatic lighting to highlight the container with the Holtzmann Amplifier. It's just a regular chest like any other, making it quite easy to miss.

Here are a few other reference points to help you identify the exact location:

If you have found the glowing green console that relays a message, take the stairs on its right-hand side and find a chest on some debris.

There's also a hologram of a globe in this area. A chest can be found adjacent to it, but this is not the one you're looking for. The Holtzmann Amplifier is instead on the fallen piece of machinery next to the wall.

Once you pick up the Holtzmann Amplifier, you must manually deliver it back to the Contract Board in Griffin Trading post. Completing the contract gives you 350 XP and 2,000 Solari.

However, before you leave, don't forget to check the second floor for a schematic to the Unique melee weapon, Kaleff's Drinker. While the contract itself has some token rewards that don't add up to much, this shortblade can automatically harvest some blood from all enemies you kill with it - which is great quality-of-life for early water economy.

