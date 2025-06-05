Whether you enjoy PvP or PvE, Unique Schematics will give you an edge in Dune Awakening. They are special in every way and are leagues better than their normal counterparts. They will provide you with major buffs, bonuses, and perks that will ensure your early-game experience is as good as it can get.

It will take some time to find all of these, despite them being located in Hagga Basin South. Given the sheer size of Dune Awakening, it could take you a few hours to collect them all, but it will be worth the trouble.

With that said, here are a few Unique Schematics to get early in Dune Awakening.

Here's a list of some of the best Unique schematics to get early in Dune Awakening

Way of The Fallen (Mauler Pistol)

Way of The Fallen (Image via Funcom || YouTube/@SiNKiLLeR)

If you're looking for a short-range weapon in the early hours of Dune Awakening, this Unique is perfect for you. The Way of the Fallen (Mauler Pistol) offers decent damage per shot and has a magazine capacity of 24 rounds.

The Schematic for it can be found at Old Griffin Hideaway, which is located near Griffin's Reach Tradepost. You'll have to defeat a few enemies to get it, but it shouldn't be too difficult, and it also pairs well with the next weapon on the list.

Kaleff's Drinker (Short Blades)

Turn blood to water using the Kaleff's Drinker in Dune Awakening (Image via Funcom || YouTube/@SiNKiLLeR)

Rather than having to purify blood to make it drinkable, the Kaleff's Drinker (Short Blades) makes the task seamless and in one precise cut. In theory, you could sustain yourself by killing enemies and not worry about having to refill on water.

This Unique Schematic can be found at the Wreck of the Alcyon, which is a prominent location in Hagga Basin South. You'll spend quite some time here in the opening hours of Dune Awakening. Keep in mind that while Kaleff's Drinker is very useful, you need a way to store water, which is where the next Unique comes into the picture.

Hajra Literjon Mk1 (Hydration Tools)

Hajra Literjon Mk1 (Hydration Tools) (Image via Funcom || YouTube/@SiNKiLLeR)

The Hajra Literjon Mk1 (Hydration Tools) has an increased capacity of 1,500, which will allow you to store and carry more water on the go. If you plan on exploring during the daytime, when temperatures can get extreme, there's no harm in carrying some extra water with you.

This Unique Schematic can be found at an unmarked location due east of Keyhole Rock. You'll have to climb to the top of the rock formation to find this Schematic, or you can buy it from Griffin's Reach Tradepost if you have the funds to spare. If you need help dealing with the extreme environment, the next set of Uniques will be a lifesaver, quite literally.

Hollower Stillsuit Set

Hollower Stillsuit Set will offer you solid protection in Dune Awakening (Image via Funcom || YouTube/@SiNKiLLeR)

Comprising four distinct Uniques, the Hollower Stillsuit Set will ensure your longevity in the harsh landscape of Arrakis. When equipped, the Hollower Stillsuit Mask, Hollower Stillsuit Gloves, Hollower Stillsuit Garment, and Hollower Stillsuit Boots will not only offer protection from the elements but from enemies as well.

The entire set can be farmed at Dewgap Gateway, which is a short distance west of Griffin Hideaway. However, since only one Unique can be found at a time, it will take you some time to acquire the entire set. Nevertheless, it will be worth it in the end as it will allow you to explore and find resources to harvest, which is where the next Unique comes in handy.

Sim's Cutter (Gathering Tools)

Sim's Cutter will help you harvest more in Dune Awakening (Image via Funcom || YouTube/@SiNKiLLeR)

North-east of Broken Stone Station, you will find Keyhole Rock, a quaint little location with a lot on offer. The stars of the show are three Unique Schematics, but the one we're after is called Sim's Cutter.

This Gathering Tool offers increased yields for certain resources. If you plan on making the most of harvesting certain resources, you'll need to stockpile — this is the tool for the job. Don't worry if they are in a bit hard-to-reach places, as the last Unique Schematic will give you wings to soar.

The Emperor's Wings Mk1 (Utility Tools)

The Emperor's Wings Mk1 (Image via Funcom || YouTube/@SiNKiLLeR)

Located in Imperial Testing Station No. 2, The Emperor's Wings Mk1 (Utility Tools) will allow you to suspend yourself in the air for a brief amount of time. This will allow you to overcome obstacles and clear gaps with ease. The item uses a lot of power, so do take care when using it, or you'll end up in a free-fall should your power pack be depleted.

