Dune Awakening: What's the best starting class?

If you're just about ready to start your adventures in Dune Awakening, your first thought might be: "Which is the best starting class to choose?" There are four classes to choose from, with each offering a distinctive playstyle through their Passives, Techniques, and Abilities.

The Swordmaster is great for melee combat and can deal high damage. They can also block incoming projectiles. Mentat excels in tactical, stealth, and ranged combat. This class can also focus on an enemy's weak point. Then there's the Trooper, which has balanced offensive and defensive capabilities.

Last, but certainly not least, is the class in Dune Awakening we think you should choose at the start, which is the Bene Gesserit. True to the books, their abilities allow you to manipulate opponents using the Voice. Given their approach to combat, the learning curve will be a tad difficult, but worth it in the long run.

Why choose the Bene Gesserit as the starting class in Dune Awakening?

Walk the path of the Bene Gesserit in Dune Awakening (Image via Funcom)

If you've read the books or seen the Dune movies, you'll definitely be interested in the capabilities of the Bene Gesserit. This secretive order trains some of the brightest minds in the Imperium, making them adept at manipulation and enabling them to control others at will.

As such, choosing this class means you will have to be calculating and meticulous in your approach. You can rush into the fray all gung-ho, but it's not the best choice. As a Bene Gesserit, everything you do has to be planned. Which is why this class's Passives, Techniques, and Abilities are all aligned with the notion of premeditative actions.

The first Ability that will give you an advantage over others will be the Bindu Spirit. Once activated, it will allow you to rush/sprint faster for a brief duration. Another powerful Ability is Weirding Step, which allows you to sneak up behind an enemy and strike them. When combined with other Passives, it makes you a formidable fighter, able to focus on a single target and eliminate it with ease.

Become unstoppable as a Bene Gesserit (Image via Funcom)

You also have Abilities related to the Voice, such as Compel, Ignore, and Stop. These can be used to render a target useless. Compel will make them come towards you, while Ignore will allow you to walk right past them unhindered. Stop makes them unable to perform any action for a brief duration, allowing you to do whatever you please.

When you combine these with Techniques such as Trauma Recovery, it is easy to understand why the Bene Gesserit is the best class to pick. You can also mitigate poison damage to a large extent, which will allow you to easily counter attacks that would render other classes useless. The Bene Gesserit is also good if you're a solo player in Dune Awakening.

