Dune Awakening BattlEye version is outdated (3H3 Error): Potential causes and fixes

Dune Awakening is one of the biggest MMO launches of 2025, but as an always-online game, it's not uncommon to come across various connectivity issues, one of which is the 3H3 Error. Upon login, the Error states that the BattlEye version the game uses is outdated. The most obvious solution is to close the game and Steam completely, and then try relaunching the game. However, the quick fix may not work for everyone.

Luckily, there are some easy ways to fix the 3H3 Error without needing to uninstall the game. This guide outlines a few methods for resolving the issue.

Note: The fixes listed in this article aren't definitive solutions.

What causes the 3H3 Error in Dune Awakening?

The reason behind the BattlEye version being outdated (3H3 Error) in Dune Awakening remains a mystery, but it likely happens for a few reasons. As the name suggests, the most common guess would be an outdated anti-cheat.

This warning can occur if the game is unable to verify the anti-cheat version independently due to corrupted files or a sudden game crash, causing it to start giving the 3H3 Error. The problem could also be server-sided, in which case, there’s nothing more to do other than to wait for the developers to fix the issue.

How to fix the BattlEye version error in Dune Awakening?

Being unable to log in for an extended period can result in loss of resources (Image via Funcom)

As mentioned, it is an anti-cheat error, which usually updates automatically with the game. And, since it’s not doing that by itself, you may need to do it manually. To do that, you’ll need to locate the BattlEye folder within the game files.

Follow the steps below to locate the folder if you have the game on Steam:

Right-click on the game to open Properties. Go to Installed Files and click on ‘Browse’ beside the game size. It will direct you to the game's installation folder. Open “DuneSandbox\Binaries\Win64\BattlEye” and look for ‘Uninstall_BattlEye.bat’.

Double-click on ‘Uninstall_BattlEye.bat’ to remove the anti-cheat from the game. Ensure the game is closed throughout the entire process; otherwise, it may not uninstall properly. The next time you launch the game, it will detect the absence of anti-cheat and will reinstall the latest version of BattleEye.

Another thing you can do to fix the 3H3 Error is to completely delete the BattlEye folder and then verify the game file integrity through Steam. Doing so will detect all missing files and download them again, hopefully fixing the anti-cheat issue.

There are also reports of the issue plaguing people who are a part of the Windows Insider program. While the chances of a Windows update breaking the game are low, you can opt out and check if it resolves the issue.

