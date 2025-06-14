Dune Awakening has an issue: there's no HDR option in-game. It doesn't affect gameplay, but it does leave players disappointed to a certain extent. Most modern titles have this option, where you can toggle it on/off as you deem fit. However, that's completely missing here.

Nevertheless, given the community's drive to get the best experience possible, players have figured out how to get HDR working. This will not be as easy as pressing a button, but if you'd like, the option is available. Here's how to enable HDR in Dune Awakening.

How to enable HDR in Dune Awakening

Let the Spice flow! (Image via Funcom)

As mentioned, there are a few steps involved to get HDR up and running. They are simple, but if you are not tech-savvy, you may want to ask someone for help or just play without HDR. However, if you're confident and can make these changes to enable the setting, here's what you need to do:

1) Locate the Engine.ini file at:

C:\Users\YOURUSERNAME\AppData\Local\DuneSandbox\Saved\Config\WindowsClient

2) Add the following line of code to the beginning or end of the file, then save:

[SystemSettings]

r.AllowHDR=1

r.HDR.EnableHDROutput=1

r.HDR.Display.OutputDevice=5

r.HDR.Display.ColorGamut=2

Note: Users have stated that forcefully activating the HDR will not alert Battleye Anti-Cheat Engine. Nevertheless, go about this at your own risk.

If you've done things correctly, you'll be in for a visual treat the next time you boot the game. With HDR active, the day/night cycle should look much better, and other colors should pop. Of course, the GPU you're using will also play a role, as higher-end GPUs will enhance visuals, but overall, the game will look much better from a graphical standpoint.

Is HDR necessary to play Dune Awakening?

The desert has shades of sand (Image via Funcom)

If you're alright with the game's colors, HDR is merely an option. The lack of it takes nothing away from the experience. However, it can be argued that enabling it forcefully does make everything look a tad better.

But again, this is a personal choice. If you're happy with how Dune Awakening looks on your setup, there's no need to change. Just be careful while venturing into PvP zones, and everything else should fall into place.

