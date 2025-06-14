Dune Awakening: How to get Harkonnen Armor

Harkonnen Armor is incredibly useful in Dune Awakening, but it also requires a significant investment of time and effort, aligning yourselves with that faction. Whether you’re looking for Atreides or Harkonnen equipment, you’re going to have to grind and build a reputation with them. That could take a lot of time, depending on how focused on contracts you are. That’s the best way to do it, after all.
Once you’ve put in the work and have the piles of Solaris needed, head to Arrakeen for cosmetics and Harko Village to get actual Harkonnen Armor for your character in Dune Awakening. It’s a great deal of effort, but it’s certainly worth it, if you’re a fan of survival.
How to unlock Harkonnen Armor in Dune Awakening
To get Harkonnen Armor in Dune Awakening, you need to be Rank 5 with the Harkonnen House and need the copious amounts of Solaris the equipment costs. You can start working toward your Harkonnen faction reputation early in the game; while in Hagga Basin South, there’s a contract quest to do.
Taking Fresh Recruit: Do you have what it takes? in Hagga Basin South’s trading post will lead you to Anvil, in Vermillius Gap. Here, start taking contracts for House Harkonnen, which will build your reputation with them. It’s like any other MMO; grind the faction rep by doing quests for them.
Once you’ve hit Rank 5 with House Harkonnen, head to Harko Village and speak to one of the Harkonnen Vendors to purchase a variety of armor pieces. I’ll forewarn you that it’s quite expensive, so make sure you’ve got enough Solaris before going.
Armor options (Harko Village)
- Harkonnen Assault Chestpiece
- Harkonnen Assault Boots
- Harkonnen Assault Pants
- Harkonnen Assault Gloves
- Harkonnen Assault Helmet
- Harkonnen Heavy Boots
- Harkonnen Heavy Gloves
- Harkonnen Heavy Helmet
- Harkonnen Heavy Legs
- Harkonnen Heavy Chest
- Harkonnen Scout Boots
- Harkonnen Scout Pants
If you simply want cosmetics for your various armor slots, you can find those in Arrakeen, as well as the color swatches to change the gear to look exactly how you’d like it to be. If you’re looking for reliable gear to survive the harsh climate of Arrakis, you want to go to Harko Village instead.
Below is the list of cosmetics you can pick up in Arrakeen.
Armor/base cosmetics (Arrakeen)
- Harkonnen Heavy Armor Set Variant
- Harkonnen Basic Lights Set
- Harkonnen Sandbike Variant
- Harkonnen Light Armor Swatch
- Harkonnen Ground Vehicle Swatch
- Harkonnen Office Furniture Set
- Harkonnen Scout Armor Set Variant
- Harkonnen Buggy Variant
- Harkonnen Stillsuit Swatch
- Harkonnen Bedroom Furniture Set
