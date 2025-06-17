Dune Awakening – How to repair items

In Dune Awakening, survival in the deserts of Arrakis demands more than brute strength or high-end gear, it demands upkeep. Weapons wear out, tools break down, and even vehicles and structures will show signs of damage over time. Learning how to repair your items isn’t just helpful, it’s crucial for long-term success.
This guide focuses on how to repair your items in Dune: Awakening as well as covers the basics of maintaining your vehicles and buildings in a more streamlined way. Whether you’re new to the game or looking to optimize your survival tactics, here’s everything you need to know to keep your gear in the best condition.
Why item repair matters in Dune Awakening
Arrakis is harsh, to say the least. From relentless sandstorms to enemy attacks, everything in Dune Awakening contributes to the deterioration of your gear. Without regular maintenance, your weapons and tools will fail you at the worst possible time — often in the middle of heavy combat or when completing a vital contract.
Repairing isn’t just about keeping your items usable, it’s about maximizing your gear efficiency, saving resources, and ensuring you’re always ready for the next challenge.
How to repair items in Dune Awakening
Step 1: Research the repair station
Before you can fix any item, unlock the Repair Station through research.
- Open the Research Menu.
- Head to the Construction tab.
- Locate and unlock the Repair Station Schematic (requires 3–5 Intel).
- Note that a Sub-Fief must be constructed before this option becomes available.
You’ll encounter a guided mission after reaching the Vermillius Gap, which introduces this mechanic and helps unlock the repair process early on.
Step 2: Build the repair station
Once the schematic is unlocked, you’ll need
- 40 Iron Ingots – refined from Iron Ore found in the Vermillius Gap.
- A Construction Tool to place the station within your sub-fief.
With these materials and tools, set up a permanent repair hub at your base.
Step 3: Using the repair station
To repair your items:
- Interact with the Repair Station.
- You’ll see a list of damaged items in your inventory.
- Select an item to view its required materials for repair.
- Click on Repair Item to complete the process.
This includes a wide range of gear:
- Weapons (melee and ranged)
- Tools (cutters, scanners)
- Armor and protective gear
However, note that each repair lowers an item’s maximum durability. While the item will function like new after repair, it won’t last quite as long next time. This mechanic encourages a rotation of freshly crafted equipment and eventual crafting of complete replacements.
Item repair summary table
How to repair vehicles in Dune Awakening
Vehicles, such as Sandbikes or salvaged rigs, can only be partially repaired using the Welding Torch. Here’s how:
- Equip the Welding Torch and make sure you have Welding Wire (crafted in the Fabricator or bought from merchants).
- Set the torch to Repair Mode.
- Aim at the attached vehicle part and hold the left mouse button to initiate the repair.
Repairs using the Welding Torch won’t restore full durability. For full restoration, the vehicle part must be detached and repaired at the Repair Station.
To prevent damage, always park vehicles in a sheltered space; exposure to harsh weather will degrade them quickly.
How to repair buildings in Dune Awakening
Buildings only degrade if your Sub-Fief is inactive, such as when power runs out or it’s manually removed. Otherwise, they remain stable.
To repair a structure:
- Equip the Construction Tool.
- Switch it to Repair Mode (right-click).
- Aim at the damaged building component.
- Hold the left mouse button to repair.
Simple, efficient, and only necessary when something disrupts your base’s power supply or protection status.
Tips to stay functional on Arrakis
- Prioritize building a Repair Station — do it as early as possible for better survivability.
- Stockpile materials like Iron, Welding Wire, and Scrap Components; you will need them.
- Rotate your gear to extend total item lifespan.
- Use the Repair Station regularly to avoid sudden breakdowns mid-combat or mid-adventure.
- Don’t let vehicles idle in the open — build shelters near your base.
- Monitor your sub-fief’s power to avoid surprise building damage.
Repairing items in Dune Awakening is more than just a maintenance job, it’s a crucial survival skill. Whether you’re scavenging high-value parts or defending your outpost, your equipment is only as good as its condition.
Mastering the Repair Station, understanding how to maintain your vehicles, and occasionally fixing up your structures will give you a long-term edge in Arrakis’s brutal desert ecosystem.
Stay prepared. Stay sharp. And above all, keep your gear in working order.
