Dune Awakening: How to get a Lasgun (Black Market and Arhun K-28)

Lasguns are among the most powerful ranged weapons in Dune Awakening, especially at higher tiers. The Arhun K-28 Lasgun and its offshoot, the Black Market K-28 Lasgun, are both classified as Tier 6 Heavy Weapons. They pack a punch with their energy-based firepower and can sustain automatic fire.
These weapons stand out not only for their performance in tough combat situations but also for their narrative importance in the Dune universe (due to their relationship with Holtzman shields and restricted status on the planet of Arrakis).
This guide covers both the Arhun K-28 Lasgun and the Black Market variant, detailing how to unlock, craft, and equip them.
Overview: Arhun K-28 Lasgun vs. Black Market K-28 Lasgun
In Dune Awakening, the Arhun K-28 Lasgun and the Black Market K-28 Lasgun share a similar base design and performance profile, but there are differences in how they’re obtained and their role in the game's overall setting.
Arhun K-28 Lasgun: Description and lore
The Arhun K-28 Lasgun is a Tier 6 heavy energy weapon in Dune Awakening, known for its high rate of fire and large clip size. It is a heavily modified version of a standard Lasgun, tailored for sustained suppressive fire at medium range. Like all lasguns legally imported to Arrakis, it features a safety mechanism that disables it when aimed at a Holtzman shield to prevent catastrophic interactions.
Lore context
After the historical disaster in Carthag, where a Lasgun beam collided with a shield and caused a nuclear-scale explosion, the Landsraad mandated that all Lasguns used on Arrakis include an automatic shutoff when targeting shields. The Arhun K-28 complies with this restriction.
Weapon stats (both versions)
The following stats apply to both the Arhun K-28 Lasgun and its Black Market counterpart:
- Damage Per Shot: 84.7
- Rate of Fire: 600
- Reload Speed: 5 seconds
- Effective Range: 80 meters
- Accuracy: 0.5
- Power Consumption: 210
- Damage Type: Energy
- Fire Mode: Automatic
These attributes make the Lasgun effective for dealing sustained energy damage against unshielded enemies, especially in open combat scenarios where heavy suppression is needed.
How to unlock and craft the Arhun K-28 Lasgun in Dune Awakening
To craft the Arhun K-28, you must unlock its Schematic through the Duraluminum Products research tree.
Steps:
1) Obtain the Arhun K-28 Schematic, which can be found in the chest near the end of the Desert Eco Labs.
2) Research the Schematic under Duraluminum Products.
3) Use an Advanced Weapons Fabricator to craft the weapon.
How to get the Black Market K-28 Lasgun
The Black Market K-28 Lasgun is a modified version of the Arhun model in Dune Awakening. While visually and functionally similar to its counterpart, this variant is acquired specifically through smuggling routes and crafted using a unique schematic obtained from specific high-risk areas in the game.
Schematic Acquisition:
- Drop Location: Deep Desert
- Drop Type: Tier 6 unique drop
- Availability: May rotate weekly; not guaranteed
- Alternate Option: Purchase from the Exchange (player-driven economy system)
Unlocking the Schematic
Once the Schematic is acquired, it must be researched under Duraluminum Products, similar to the Arhun model. Only after research can players begin crafting the item.
Crafting requirements for Black Market K-28 Lasgun
Once researched, the weapon is crafted using an Advanced Weapons Fabricator.
Required components:
- Plastanium Ingot x90
- Mechanical Parts x37
- Cobalt Paste x58
- Plasteel Composite Gun Parts x28
- Thermo-Responsive Ray Amplifier x8
- Spice Melange x93
- Spice-infused Plastanium Dust x21
- Water x530
Crafting time:
- 15 seconds per unit
Ensure that all items are stored in your inventory or your base’s storage system to allow crafting to proceed. Gathering these materials will require high-level extraction, processing, or trading.
Important notes on the Deep Desert
The Deep Desert of Dune Awakening is the main region where Tier 6 Schematics and crafting components can be found. Here are some important notes on it:
- The Black Market K-28 schematic is part of the Plastanium-tier loot pool.
- Item rotations may change weekly.
- Some items are always available, while others are time-gated.
- The Deep Desert requires vehicle support, large water reserves, and high survival equipment.
Players entering this area should be prepared for difficult conditions, PvE threats, and a full-on PvP system.
Availability through the Exchange
Both the Black Market K-28 Schematic and its materials can be purchased through the Exchange, depending on your server's economy. Prices will vary based on rarity and demand, with high costs expected for:
- Schematics
- Thermo-Responsive Ray Amplifiers
- Spice Melange
- Plastanium Ingots
If you're not able to farm the Deep Desert properly and are having a difficult time finding mineral resources, this is a practical alternative.
Summary
Both the Arhun K-28 Lasgun and the Black Market K-28 Lasgun provide players with access to a high-tier automatic energy weapon. While their stats and performance are effectively the same, the method of acquisition differs significantly. The Arhun K-28 follows a traditional research and crafting path, while the Black Market version is tied to rare drops and the game’s trading system.
Players who want efficient weapon performance at Tier 6 should prioritize unlocking either version depending on available resources, Deep Desert readiness, or market availability.
