Dune Awakening: How to get a Lasgun (Black Market and Arhun K-28)

Lasguns are among the most powerful ranged weapons in Dune Awakening, especially at higher tiers. The Arhun K-28 Lasgun and its offshoot, the Black Market K-28 Lasgun, are both classified as Tier 6 Heavy Weapons. They pack a punch with their energy-based firepower and can sustain automatic fire.

Ad

These weapons stand out not only for their performance in tough combat situations but also for their narrative importance in the Dune universe (due to their relationship with Holtzman shields and restricted status on the planet of Arrakis).

This guide covers both the Arhun K-28 Lasgun and the Black Market variant, detailing how to unlock, craft, and equip them.

Also Read — Dune Awakening: Research and Intel points system, explained

Overview: Arhun K-28 Lasgun vs. Black Market K-28 Lasgun

In Dune Awakening, Lasguns are among the most powerful ranged weapons (Image via Funcom)

In Dune Awakening, the Arhun K-28 Lasgun and the Black Market K-28 Lasgun share a similar base design and performance profile, but there are differences in how they’re obtained and their role in the game's overall setting.

Ad

Trending

Weapon Arhun K-28 Lasgun Black Market K-28 Lasgun Type Heavy Weapon Heavy Weapon Tier 6 6 Fire Mode Automatic Automatic Damage Type Energy Energy Holtzman Shield Safety Yes (automatic shutoff) Yes (still has safety mechanism) Source Crafted via schematic Crafted via black market schematic Lore Origin Legal, heavily modified weapon Smuggled variant with filed-off ID

Ad

Arhun K-28 Lasgun: Description and lore

After the historical disaster in Carthag — where a Lasgun beam collided with a shield and caused a nuclear-scale explosion (Image via Funcom)

The Arhun K-28 Lasgun is a Tier 6 heavy energy weapon in Dune Awakening, known for its high rate of fire and large clip size. It is a heavily modified version of a standard Lasgun, tailored for sustained suppressive fire at medium range. Like all lasguns legally imported to Arrakis, it features a safety mechanism that disables it when aimed at a Holtzman shield to prevent catastrophic interactions.

Ad

Lore context

After the historical disaster in Carthag, where a Lasgun beam collided with a shield and caused a nuclear-scale explosion, the Landsraad mandated that all Lasguns used on Arrakis include an automatic shutoff when targeting shields. The Arhun K-28 complies with this restriction.

Weapon stats (both versions)

The following stats apply to both the Arhun K-28 Lasgun and its Black Market counterpart:

Damage Per Shot: 84.7

84.7 Rate of Fire: 600

600 Reload Speed: 5 seconds

5 seconds Effective Range: 80 meters

80 meters Accuracy: 0.5

0.5 Power Consumption: 210

210 Damage Type: Energy

Energy Fire Mode: Automatic

Ad

These attributes make the Lasgun effective for dealing sustained energy damage against unshielded enemies, especially in open combat scenarios where heavy suppression is needed.

How to unlock and craft the Arhun K-28 Lasgun in Dune Awakening

The Schematic for the Arhun K-28 can be found in the chest near the end of the Desert Eco Labs (Image via Funcom)

To craft the Arhun K-28, you must unlock its Schematic through the Duraluminum Products research tree.

Ad

Steps:

1) Obtain the Arhun K-28 Schematic, which can be found in the chest near the end of the Desert Eco Labs.

2) Research the Schematic under Duraluminum Products.

3) Use an Advanced Weapons Fabricator to craft the weapon.

How to get the Black Market K-28 Lasgun

The Landsraad mandated that all Lasguns used on Arrakis include an automatic shutoff when targeting shields (Image via Funcom)

The Black Market K-28 Lasgun is a modified version of the Arhun model in Dune Awakening. While visually and functionally similar to its counterpart, this variant is acquired specifically through smuggling routes and crafted using a unique schematic obtained from specific high-risk areas in the game.

Ad

Schematic Acquisition:

Drop Location: Deep Desert

Deep Desert Drop Type: Tier 6 unique drop

Tier 6 unique drop Availability: May rotate weekly; not guaranteed

May rotate weekly; not guaranteed Alternate Option: Purchase from the Exchange (player-driven economy system)

Unlocking the Schematic

Once the Schematic is acquired, it must be researched under Duraluminum Products, similar to the Arhun model. Only after research can players begin crafting the item.

Crafting requirements for Black Market K-28 Lasgun

Once researched, the weapon is crafted using an Advanced Weapons Fabricator.

Ad

Required components:

Plastanium Ingot x90

Mechanical Parts x37

Cobalt Paste x58

Plasteel Composite Gun Parts x28

Thermo-Responsive Ray Amplifier x8

Spice Melange x93

Spice-infused Plastanium Dust x21

Water x530

Crafting time:

15 seconds per unit

Ensure that all items are stored in your inventory or your base’s storage system to allow crafting to proceed. Gathering these materials will require high-level extraction, processing, or trading.

Important notes on the Deep Desert

The deep desert is the only place to farm for tier 6 schematics and materials to craft them (Image via Funcom)

The Deep Desert of Dune Awakening is the main region where Tier 6 Schematics and crafting components can be found. Here are some important notes on it:

Ad

The Black Market K-28 schematic is part of the Plastanium-tier loot pool.

Item rotations may change weekly.

Some items are always available, while others are time-gated.

The Deep Desert requires vehicle support, large water reserves, and high survival equipment.

Players entering this area should be prepared for difficult conditions, PvE threats, and a full-on PvP system.

Read More: Dune Awakening: How to get to the Deep Desert and survive it

Availability through the Exchange

Both the Black Market K-28 Schematic and its materials can be purchased through the Exchange, depending on your server's economy. Prices will vary based on rarity and demand, with high costs expected for:

Ad

Schematics

Thermo-Responsive Ray Amplifiers

Spice Melange

Plastanium Ingots

If you're not able to farm the Deep Desert properly and are having a difficult time finding mineral resources, this is a practical alternative.

Summary

Step Arhun K-28 Lasgun Black Market K-28 Lasgun Unlock Method Research and crafting path Deep Desert drop or Exchange purchase Crafting Station Advanced Weapons Fabricator Advanced Weapons Fabricator Key Materials Mid- to high-tier crafting materials Tier 6 Plastanium-level components Safety Mechanism Yes Yes Usability Same stats; different acquisition Same stats; origin is illicit

Ad

Both the Arhun K-28 Lasgun and the Black Market K-28 Lasgun provide players with access to a high-tier automatic energy weapon. While their stats and performance are effectively the same, the method of acquisition differs significantly. The Arhun K-28 follows a traditional research and crafting path, while the Black Market version is tied to rare drops and the game’s trading system.

Players who want efficient weapon performance at Tier 6 should prioritize unlocking either version depending on available resources, Deep Desert readiness, or market availability.

Ad

Check out our other Dune Awakening guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jagaran Dutta Jagaran is an MMO and ARPG writer at Sportskeeda. His involvement in the gaming industry also includes working as a concept artist and as a narrative designer.

At age of nine, Halo: Combat Evolved kicked off his love for the medium. He looks back fondly on the times he visited cyber cafes, watching the older boys playing the game and shouting, "Master Chief!"

If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into the breathtaking world of Halo.

He admires Ben "CohhCarnage" Cassell for his engaging dialogue and gameplay as well as his critical thinking regardless of how much he loves the game, which encouraged him to spend countless hours in games and technically analyze them.

In his free time, he enjoys writing books, cooking, sketching, and the occasional game of football. Know More