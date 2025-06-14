Dune Awakening: Looking for Leaders Contract Guide

Looking for Leaders can be one of Dune Awakening’s more frustrating Contracts, since it doesn’t really tell you where to go. What you do know, upon taking it on, is that you’re looking to deal with some Kirab gangs in the area. They tend to do recruiting at the Suk Alusus, and if you’re going to put a stop to it, you need to find their recruitment advertisements, somewhere in that market.

Ad

If you aren’t being careful, you could easily walk right past both letters needed for Looking for Leaders in Dune Awakening. This Contract is picked up after Stealing from Thieves, which is picked up in Anvil. It’s part of the Payback quest line, so if you’re on it, and stuck, we can help you figure it out.

How to complete Looking for Leaders in Dune Awakening

The first step of Looking for Leaders in Dune Awakening is simply to get to Suk Alusus in East Vermillius Gap. You can find it in the massive rocky outcropping in the map below. This is a cave area, and there are a few ways in. Whether you just walk in the entrance or sneak in through the top, it doesn’t really matter.

Ad

Trending

This particular cave isn't hard to find (Image via Funcom)

I prefer to just go right in the front, and kill any of the enemies that come across my path, personally. However, this does mean as soon as you get into the main area, you’re going to be fighting several enemies at one time. Take your time, and hide behind the various market stalls and take them out one at a time.

Ad

On the right side of the area, before you head up the steps, you’ll find a Blue ID Band, so pick that up. It’s likely that there will be a guard right next to it, if you haven’t fought them yet, you probably will now.

Suk Alsus is also home to several unique schematics while you’re in here, which we’ve covered in a guide so you don’t miss out on them. However, if you’re just here for the Looking for Leaders Contract in Dune Awakening, head up the stairs, then take the stairs to your left, and go up one more flight of stairs.

Ad

The circled areas both have the scrolls you need to interact with (Image via Funcom/YouTube@LoganZ)

You’ll no doubt have to fight in here too, so be prepared. Run forward, jump over the wall, and immediately turn around to face the south. There’s a market stall with a scroll that’s slightly glowing. Interact with it for the first part of this quest.

Ad

Run up the nearby steps, turn to the southeast, and head down the nearby tunnel. It’ll take you down a small flight of steps, and right ahead of you, you’ll see another scroll that you can interact with. Once you’ve clicked on that, you’re done with this quest! That’s all there is to it. Return to the contract issuer, and claim your reward for Dune Awakening's Looking for Leaders.

Ad

Check out our other Dune Awakening guides and features

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jason Parker Jason is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda holding an amazing 11 years of experience under his belt. Having put out 4000-plus articles and amassing over 12 million reads for Sportskeeda, he is among the company’s most experienced writers. Jason holds a Bachelor's degree in English from UNC Pembroke and was inspired to become a gaming journalist very early on in life after reading Nintendo Power.



Jason is a jack of all trades when it comes to gaming journalism. He’s a key writer in Sportskeeda's MMO department, but he also likes to help out in other categories, like streamers, RPG, card games, and whatever else is needed. A solo gamer at heart, Jason's favorite titles include Earthbound and Dragon Warrior.



Jason places high value on accuracy and relevance in his write-ups. He achieves this with thorough research to sift facts from rumors. One of the biggest highlights of his career is his interview with Canadian pro wrestler Kenny Omega about his inclusion in the Like a Dragon game series. He is also good friends with journalist Kazumo Hashimoto, who he admires for the kind of stories he works on and his deep ethics.



A true cinephile, one of Jason’s primary hobbies involves enjoying cinematic experiences. He also loves reading, be it fiction or manga, when not working. Additionally, he streams on Twitch and posts his gaming insights on YouTube. Know More