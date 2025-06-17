Dune Awakening: Sandstorms vs. Coriolis Storms explained

Surviving on the brutal sands of Arrakis in Dune Awakening isn’t just about fighting enemies or managing resources — it’s also about outsmarting the planet itself. The sand-covered world is plagued by violent weather phenomena, and among the most dangerous are sandstorms and the mighty Coriolis Storms. Both pose significant threats, but they affect gameplay in very different ways. If you want to stay alive — and keep your gear intact — you must know exactly what you’re up against.

In this guide, we’ll break down the key differences between regular sandstorms and Coriolis Storms in Dune Awakening, what they affect, and how to prepare for both. Whether you're navigating the PvE-friendly Hagga Basin or venturing into the ever-changing Deep Desert PvP zones, understanding these storms is crucial.

Sandstorms in Dune Awakening

Sandstorms are a frequent hazard on Arrakis, and they aren’t just for visual flair — they're a deadly part of the survival experience with serious consequences. These high-wind, sand-laced tempests drastically reduce visibility, impair movement capability, and can straight-up kill you if you’re caught in them out in the open desert.

How sandstorms affect you

To protect yourself and your vehicle, always park in a crevice, behind natural formations, or near rocky outcroppings (Image via Funcom)

If you’re exposed during a sandstorm, your health will begin to drop rapidly, which will end up killing you. On top of that, your vehicle won’t fare much better — sandstorms cause sustained damage to vehicles left unsheltered. So if you're out traveling across Arrakis and one of these storms kicks up, you’ve got two choices: find cover really fast or prepare for a long walk back or death.

To protect yourself and your vehicle, always park in a crevice, behind natural formations, or near rocky outcroppings. You’ll know you're safe when the indicator above your water meter switches to “sheltered” or “enclosed.” This visual cue is essential — if it doesn’t show up, you’re still in danger, so keep a lookout.

Sandstorms and your base

Always ensure your base is powered and compliant with the Imperium’s demands to avoid costly repairs after a sandstorm (Image via Funcom)

These storms don’t just affect you on the move — they can hit your base hard too. If your outpost runs out of power, or if you’ve failed to pay your taxes (yes, the Imperium collects taxes), your Sub-Fief console will be disabled. This means critical defenses won’t work, leaving your base vulnerable to environmental damage. Always ensure your base is powered and compliant with the Imperium’s demands to avoid costly repairs after a sandstorm.

Coriolis storms: What makes them different

Coriolis Storms are a planet-wide event with enormous implications — especially for players exploring the Deep Desert (Image via Funcom)

While regular sandstorms are a personal survival hazard, Coriolis Storms are a planet-wide event with enormous implications — especially for players exploring the Deep Desert, which is Dune Awakening's high-stakes PvP endgame zone.

What is a Coriolis Storm?

Based on lore from the original Dune novels, Coriolis Storms are massive, atmospheric events that sweep across Arrakis with such ferocity that they can strip flesh from bone and tear metal apart. In Dune Awakening, these storms are more than just weather events — they're a core mechanic that drives the game’s exploration and resets the Deep Desert weekly.

While visually stunning and narratively grounded, Coriolis Storms aren’t something you “experience” in real-time like sandstorms in Dune Awakening. They function more like a scheduled reset that dramatically reshapes the Deep Desert map through procedural map generation.

Gameplay impact of Coriolis Storms

Coriolis Storms occur once a week — typically during the Tuesday server reset. Here’s what happens when one hits the game:

Coriolis Storm Effect Details Eliminates Sub-Fiefs Any bases built in the Deep Desert are wiped clean when the storm rolls in, forcing you to rebuild. Kills All Players If you're in the Deep Desert when it hits, you're dead. No exceptions. Shuffles Resources & POIs The storm resets resource spawns, dungeons, and points of interest, forcing you to re-explore every bit of the Deep Desert. Fog of War Reset Any previous mapping data is lost — you’ll need to re-survey all the areas.

While this may sound brutal, it’s part of what makes Dune Awakening’s world feel alive and ever-changing. Coriolis Storms support the game’s "infinite exploration" design, encouraging players to return to the Deep Desert weekly to discover new landmarks, resources, and potential PvP encounters.

Important note for Hagga Basin players

Your sub-fiefs in Hagga Basin remain untouched, and you won’t have to worry about sudden death or base destruction (Image via Funcom)

If you're operating primarily out of the Hagga Basin, relax and enjoy — Coriolis Storms don’t really affect this part of the map. From a gameplay standpoint, you’ll only notice minor visual or environmental shifts. Your sub-fiefs in Hagga Basin remain untouched, and you won’t have to worry about sudden death or base destruction like you would in the Deep Desert area.

How to prepare for storms

For Sandstorms:

Always carry enough fuel to retreat to shelter quickly.

Park your vehicle in tight terrain or rock formations until you see the “sheltered” or “enclosed” status.

Keep your base powered and taxes paid to prevent storm damage.

For Coriolis Storms:

Keep an eye on the storm timer (you’ll get a five-hour warning before it hits).

Leave the Deep Desert before the reset if you don’t want to lose your gear and collected materials.

Be ready to explore again after the storm — it’s a chance to find new dungeons and resources.

Know the difference, survive the storms

In Dune Awakening, nature is just as deadly as any enemy faction, and sandstorms are a regular, lethal threat that requires on-the-fly decisions and smart positioning. Meanwhile, Coriolis Storms are massive, game-changing events that reshape entire biomes and offer a fresh start for exploration.

By understanding how each storm works — and how to react to them — you’ll be better equipped to not only survive but thrive in the deserts of Arrakis. Whether you’re defending your base in the Hagga Basin or navigating the high-risk, high-reward areas in the Deep Desert, the storms are part of what makes Dune Awakening’s world so immersive and unpredictable.

So stay alert, watch the skies, and don’t forget — on Arrakis, the planet itself is always trying to kill you.

