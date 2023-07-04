5 easiest story quests in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 has 97 main quests that you must finish to reach end-game status. However, some of them can be repetitive. Even so, the title's storytelling and additional cinematic cutscenes give it a redeeming quality. The cutscenes are very well implemented, giving players an idea of what happened or foreshadowing what will happen.

While some quests in Diablo 4 are difficult, others are incredibly easy to complete. With that in mind, here are five of the easiest quests you can finish in the game.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

What are the 5 easiest quests in Diablo 4?

1) Dusk on the Mountain

Dusk on the Mountain is the first quest you will encounter in Diablo 4. Your main objective in this quest is to protect the villagers against a demon spawn. This is considered a tutorial quest. You will face fewer enemies and one mini-boss scattered on the map as an elite enemy.

Upon completing the quest, you will receive your very first skill point, which you can allocate to your skill tree. You can then free-roam the world of Sanctuary.

2) Tarnished Luster

This is one of the easiest quests in Diablo 4. In the game's first act, you will be instructed to travel from place to place to unlock regions on the map.

For this quest, you must simply travel to Yelesna. You will be given the option to pass through dungeons (to gain more experience points) while traveling to another part of the map. It is advised not to ignore all dungeons, as it can have a huge impact when it comes to leveling your character and collecting items.

3) Light's Resolve

To unlock Light's Resolve, must first complete the Descent main quest, where you will have to pursue Lilith and defeat her Lament. Upon completion, you will gain 9,828 XP and 1,260 Gold.

In this quest, you must travel to Fractured Peaks, where you will collect a letter that Neyrelle left. Within this scroll is a message for you and Lorath that she has the Soul Stone, which encapsulates the essence of Mephisto. Upon completing the quest, you will have a cutscene in which she flees and will not return with the Soul Stone.

4) A Moment to Collect

Before unlocking the quest for a Moment to Collect, you must defeat Genbar, the Shrine Keeper. He will be the boss of the main story quest Whittling Sanity, in Act 3. After defeating him, Lorath will instruct you to return the demon to camp.

In this quest in Diablo 4, you will need to travel to Ked Bardu and talk to Lorath. During this conversation, you will discuss the scrolls taken from the archives, which are used to summon the champion of Lilith. After your discussion with Lorath, you will examine Elias's demon pet, which can give clues about his location.

After completing this quest, you will receive 8,422 XP and 1,450 gold.

5) A Chorus of Voices

The quest of a Chorus of Voices will revolve around Elias's story arc. You need to go to Lorath at the Tree of Whispers. After talking to Lorath and Donan, a cinematic cutscene will provide further insight into the completed quest.

This will allow you to progress to the next quest in Diablo 4, where you must meet the Horadrim in Tarsarak. Completing this quest will reward you with a Rare Ring, experience points, and gold based on your character level.

Diablo 4 is now available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X and S.

Poll : 0 votes