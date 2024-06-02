Easiest way to farm Cloth in Fallout 76

Cloth in Fallout 76 is an essential crafting material used for making various furniture and lightweight apparel. Although it's commonly found while exploring the wastelands of Appalachia and scrapping Junk Items, building furniture for your C.A.M.P. can quickly deplete your reserves. So, having a reliable and easy method of farming this resource can save a lot of time and effort.

This guide covers everything you need to know about farming Cloth in Fallout 76.

Where to farm Cloth in Fallout 76

You can acquire a substantial amount of Cloth in Fallout 76 by scrapping Junk Items. However, going around collecting junk can quickly become tedious due to limited inventory space, and the process itself can be quite boring.

Alternatively, you can place a Junk Extractor on top of Junk Piles to passively farm a large quantity of these items that can then be scrapped for Cloth. This method is not only easy but also consistent, with the only caveat being the time it takes.

Here are all the Junk Pile locations in Fallout 76:

Charleston Landfill

There are three Junk Piles in the Charleston Landfill (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Converted Munitions Factory

There's a Junk Pile in the Converted Munitions Factory (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Dabney Homestead

There's a Junk Pile in the Dabney Homestead (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Gorge Junkyard

There's a Junk Pile in the Gorge Junkyard (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Red Rocket Mega Stop

There's a Junk Pile in the Red Rocket Mega Stop (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Sunshine Meadows Industrial Farm

There's a Junk Pile in the Sunshine Meadows Industrial Farm (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Tyler County Dirt Track

There's a Junk Pile in the Tyler County Dirt Track (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

East of South Mountain Lookout

There's a Junk Pile east of the South Mountain Lookout (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Near Hunter's Ridge

There's a Junk Pile along the river near Hunter's Ridge (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

You can scrap all the Junk Items you've acquired by simply going to a Workbench. There, you will have the option to "Scrap all Junk Items." Scrapping these items will yield more than just Cloth, as Junk Items contain a variety of raw resources. These materials can be stored in a Scrapbox.

Additionally, Cloth in Fallout 76 can be converted into Bulk Cloth at a Tinker's Workbench. These bulk versions not only weigh less than the raw versions but can also be sold to vendors.

