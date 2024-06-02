Easiest way to farm Cloth in Fallout 76

Cloth in Fallout 76 is an essential crafting material used for making various furniture and lightweight apparel. Although it's commonly found while exploring the wastelands of Appalachia and scrapping Junk Items, building furniture for your C.A.M.P. can quickly deplete your reserves. So, having a reliable and easy method of farming this resource can save a lot of time and effort.
This guide covers everything you need to know about farming Cloth in Fallout 76.
Where to farm Cloth in Fallout 76
You can acquire a substantial amount of Cloth in Fallout 76 by scrapping Junk Items. However, going around collecting junk can quickly become tedious due to limited inventory space, and the process itself can be quite boring.
Alternatively, you can place a Junk Extractor on top of Junk Piles to passively farm a large quantity of these items that can then be scrapped for Cloth. This method is not only easy but also consistent, with the only caveat being the time it takes.
Here are all the Junk Pile locations in Fallout 76:
Charleston Landfill
Converted Munitions Factory
Dabney Homestead
Gorge Junkyard
Red Rocket Mega Stop
Sunshine Meadows Industrial Farm
Tyler County Dirt Track
East of South Mountain Lookout
Near Hunter's Ridge
You can scrap all the Junk Items you've acquired by simply going to a Workbench. There, you will have the option to "Scrap all Junk Items." Scrapping these items will yield more than just Cloth, as Junk Items contain a variety of raw resources. These materials can be stored in a Scrapbox.
Additionally, Cloth in Fallout 76 can be converted into Bulk Cloth at a Tinker's Workbench. These bulk versions not only weigh less than the raw versions but can also be sold to vendors.
Also read: Fallout 76 Angler location guide