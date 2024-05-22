Fallout 76 Angler location guide

The Angler in Fallout 76 is a type of monster known for its ability to spit large, flaming mucus balls that cause significant incendiary damage during long-range combat. Additionally, it excels in melee combat, charging at you with its claws for powerful close-range attacks. It can disguise itself as a lure weed and hide underwater to launch a surprise attack.

This guide covers everything you must know about the Angler in Fallout 76, including where to find and how to respawn them.

All Angler locations in Fallout 76

The Angler in Fallout 76 is a mutated hybrid of an anglerfish and a frog, sharing characteristics with both creatures. It has an upturned jaw like an anglerfish, while its limbs, proportions, and habitat resemble those of a frog.

When fighting Anglers, it is recommended to use a ballistic or a melee build in Fallout 76. Due to their high Energy Resistance, they take less damage from energy-based weapons like the Laser Pistol.

Anglers spawn in the following locations in Fallout 76:

The Gnarled Shallows is located in the Mire region (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Gnarled Shallows: Three Anglers spawn in this area.

The Thunder Mountain Substation TM-01 is located in the Mire region (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Thunder Mountain Substation TM-01: You can find three Anglers in this location.

A common spawn location for Anglers is between Site Alpha and Gnarled Shallows (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

North of Gnarled Shallows: Anglers usually spawn north of Gnarled Shallows. You can find them by following the creek.

The Moonshine Jamboree public event can be started by talking to Moonshiner Ned at Sunday Brothers' Cabin (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Event (Moonshine Jamboree): You can encounter Anglers during this event.

Braxson's Quality Medical Supplies is located in the Mire region of Appalachia (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Braxson's Quality Medical Supplies: Anglers can spawn in the parking lot of this location.

Pylon V-13 is located in the Cranberry Bog region (Bethesda Game Studios)

Pylon V-13: Anglers can spawn in this location.

This creature is classified as a Cryptid in Fallout 76, so killing it can contribute to completing various daily and weekly challenges in the game.

How to respawn Anglers in Fallout 76?

Enemies like the Angler in Fallout 76 can respawn within 10 minutes of being defeated. In some cases, you may have to leave the area or rejoin the server for them to reappear.

