Easiest way to farm wood in Fallout 76

Wood in Fallout 76, much like in other survival games with crafting systems, is a core component used in making various basic tools, items, and CAMP structures. Additionally, it's a key ingredient in almost all food recipes. Given the importance of cooking in the game, having a steady supply of wood is necessary for survival.

This guide covers everything you need to know to farm wood in Fallout 76, including all the various sources and locations.

How to get wood in Fallout 76

Although scrapping Junk Items can provide a decent amount of wood, the most effective methods for farming wood in Fallout 76 involve gathering logs and wood piles scattered throughout the wasteland or installing a Wood Extractor near wood piles at various workshops.

Check out our guide to the best Extractor location for every resource.

The Woodchucker perk in Fallout 76 (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

But before you go out to gather wood from the wasteland, equip the Luck-based Woodchucker perk, which doubles the amount of wood you collect.

Here are the best farming locations for wood in Fallout 76:

The Prickett's Fort is located in the Toxic Valley region (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

You can harvest approximately 50 wood piles at Prickett's Fort.

Helvetia is located in the Forest region (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

You will find about 40 wood piles in Helvetia.

The Gilman Lumber Mill is located in the Forest region (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

At Gilman Lumber Mill, you can gather around 26 wood piles and 13 logs.

The Sylvie & Sons Logging Camp is located in the Savage Divide region (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

25 wood piles can be found in the Sylvie & Sons Logging Camp.

The West Virginia Lumber Company is located in the Forest region (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

You will find a significant number of wood piles at the West Virginia Lumber Company.

Here are all the workshops where you can place Wood Extractors:

Dolly Sods Campground

The Dolly Sod Campground is located in the Mire region of Appalachia (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Dabney Homestead

The Dabney Homestead is located near Valley Galleria in the Mire region (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Gorge Junkyard

The Gorge Junkyard is located in the Forest region of Appalachia (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Lakeside Cabins

The Lakeside Cabins is located in the Forest region (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Thunder Mountain Power Plant

The Thunder Mountain Power Plant is located in the Mire region (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Check out our guide to farming Black Titanium in Fallout 76.

More on Fallout 76: