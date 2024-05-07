Easiest way to farm wood in Fallout 76

Wood in Fallout 76, much like in other survival games with crafting systems, is a core component used in making various basic tools, items, and CAMP structures. Additionally, it's a key ingredient in almost all food recipes. Given the importance of cooking in the game, having a steady supply of wood is necessary for survival.
This guide covers everything you need to know to farm wood in Fallout 76, including all the various sources and locations.
How to get wood in Fallout 76
Although scrapping Junk Items can provide a decent amount of wood, the most effective methods for farming wood in Fallout 76 involve gathering logs and wood piles scattered throughout the wasteland or installing a Wood Extractor near wood piles at various workshops.
But before you go out to gather wood from the wasteland, equip the Luck-based Woodchucker perk, which doubles the amount of wood you collect.
Here are the best farming locations for wood in Fallout 76:
- You can harvest approximately 50 wood piles at Prickett's Fort.
- You will find about 40 wood piles in Helvetia.
- At Gilman Lumber Mill, you can gather around 26 wood piles and 13 logs.
- 25 wood piles can be found in the Sylvie & Sons Logging Camp.
- You will find a significant number of wood piles at the West Virginia Lumber Company.
Here are all the workshops where you can place Wood Extractors:
Dolly Sods Campground
Dabney Homestead
Gorge Junkyard
Lakeside Cabins
Thunder Mountain Power Plant
