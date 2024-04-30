How to find and use Black Titanium in Fallout 76

Black Titanium in Fallout 76 is an essential crafting material that can be found throughout Appalachia in both ore and scrap forms. As crafting is an integral part of the game, obtaining resources like Black Titanium is pivotal for survival in this post-apocalyptic wasteland. This versatile material is used in crafting mining gear, Power Armor, and repairing weapons.

This guide covers everything you need to know to find Black Titanium in Fallout 76, including the best locations to acquire ores and scraps.

Best locations to find Black Titanium ore in Fallout 76

Here are the best locations where you can find Black Titanium ore in Fallout 76:

A Mineral Extractor can be placed at Gorge Junkyard (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

You can install a Mineral Extractor at the Black Titanium deposits located in the Gorge Junkyard workshop, allowing you to obtain 10 Black Titanium every half-hour.

U-Mine-It! vending machine locations (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Black Titanium can be acquired from dig sites that are marked on Miner Maps, which can be purchased from the U-Mine It! Vending Machines found at Welch, The Rusty Pick, and the Kanawha Nuka-Cola plant.

How to get Black Titanium scrap in Fallout 76

Black Titanium ores can be smelted into Black Titanium scraps at a Chemistry Station. Additionally, you can acquire Black Titanium scraps from the following items and locations:

Large Vault-Tec Supply Packages

Clarksburg is located in the Toxic Valley region (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Bethy Mangano will reward you with a High Int Rock if you pass two intelligence checks. She can be found in a tent behind Clarksburg Church. This rock can be broken down into Black Titanium scraps.

The Ash Heap and the Savage Divide regions (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

You can obtain Black Titanium scraps by collecting Miner Suit scraps dropped by Mole Miners , which are typically found in the Savage Divide and Ash Heap regions .

You can obtain it by scrapping Excavator Power Armor mod boxes.

You can loot it from Deathclaw corpses.

The Claim Token Exchange Terminal locations (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

You can receive it as a reward from Rich, Exceptional, or Jackpot hauls from the Claim Token Exchange Terminals. These terminals can be found at Abandoned Mine Shaft Elaine and Abandoned Mine Site Kittery.

It can also be found in Motherlode containers at the Breach and Clear event.

Uses of Black Titanium in Fallout 76 crafting

The Excavator Power Armor and the Cultist Blade (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Black Titanium is a crucial material for crafting higher-level Power Armor and mods in Fallout 76. It's an essential ingredient for building the Excavator Power Armor, known for its excellent Radiation Resistance and bonus to mining various resources. Additionally, it can be used to repair the Cultist Blade.

