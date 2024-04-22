Fallout 76: Minerva location and inventory this week (May 6-8)

Minerva in Fallout 76 is a Gold Bullion vendor who offers a selection of rare plans that change every week. Her shop is open from Monday to Wednesday. Although she appears at a different location each week, all items in her inventory are consistently discounted by 25 percent.
This guide covers everything you need to know about Minerva in Fallout 76, including her whereabouts, inventory, and weekly schedule.
Fallout 76: Where is Minerva right now?
Minerva can currently be found near the gate at Fort Atlas, shortly after crossing the bridge on the right side. She will stay at this location from May 6 to May 8.
All Minerva locations in Fallout 76
Minerva appears at a different location each week, with four possible locations where she can be found. These spots are as follows:
Foundation: Fast-travel to the Foundation and proceed along the pathway toward the gate. You'll find her on the right side shortly after crossing the bridge.
Crater: Fast-travel to Crater and head west, away from the crop fields. You'll find her in that direction.
Fort Atlas: Fast-travel to Fort Atlas and head to its right side while facing the gates. That's where you'll find her.
The Whitespring Resort: Fast-travel to the Whitespring Resort. You'll find her in front of the main entrance.
Current Minerva inventory in Fallout 76
You can purchase the following items from Minerva this week:
- Plan: Brotherhood of Steel Minigun Paint
- Plan: Slocum Joe’s Power Armor Paint
- Plan: Arctic Marine Left Arm
- Plan: Arctic Marine Left Leg
- Plan: Arctic Marine Right Arm
- Plan: Arctic Marine Right Leg
- Plan: Arctic Marine Torso
- Plan: Arctic Marine Armor Helmet
- Plan: Wendigo Tube
- Plan: Meat Bag Stash Box
- Plan: Gauss Minigun
- Plan: Crusader Pistol
Fallout 76: Minerva location and sales schedule
Minerva will appear at the following locations in the next three weeks:
- May 6 to May 8, 2024: Fort Atlas
- May 16 to May 20, 2024: The Whitespring Resort
- May 27 to May 29, 2024: Foundation
You can also check out our guide to Gold Bullion in Fallout 76.
