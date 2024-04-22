Fallout 76: Minerva location and inventory this week (May 6-8)

Minerva in Fallout 76 is a Gold Bullion vendor who offers a selection of rare plans that change every week. Her shop is open from Monday to Wednesday. Although she appears at a different location each week, all items in her inventory are consistently discounted by 25 percent.

This guide covers everything you need to know about Minerva in Fallout 76, including her whereabouts, inventory, and weekly schedule.

Fallout 76: Where is Minerva right now?

Minerva can be found in four different locations (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Minerva can currently be found near the gate at Fort Atlas, shortly after crossing the bridge on the right side. She will stay at this location from May 6 to May 8.

All Minerva locations in Fallout 76

Minerva appears at a different location each week, with four possible locations where she can be found. These spots are as follows:

Minerva's camp at Foundation (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Foundation: Fast-travel to the Foundation and proceed along the pathway toward the gate. You'll find her on the right side shortly after crossing the bridge.

Minerva's camp at The Crater (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Crater: Fast-travel to Crater and head west, away from the crop fields. You'll find her in that direction.

Minerva's camp at Fort Atlas (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Fort Atlas: Fast-travel to Fort Atlas and head to its right side while facing the gates. That's where you'll find her.

Minerva's camp at The Whitespring Resort (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

The Whitespring Resort: Fast-travel to the Whitespring Resort. You'll find her in front of the main entrance.

Current Minerva inventory in Fallout 76

You can purchase the following items from Minerva this week:

Plan: Brotherhood of Steel Minigun Paint

Plan: Slocum Joe’s Power Armor Paint

Plan: Arctic Marine Left Arm

Plan: Arctic Marine Left Leg

Plan: Arctic Marine Right Arm

Plan: Arctic Marine Right Leg

Plan: Arctic Marine Torso

Plan: Arctic Marine Armor Helmet

Plan: Wendigo Tube

Plan: Meat Bag Stash Box

Plan: Gauss Minigun

Plan: Crusader Pistol

Fallout 76: Minerva location and sales schedule

Minerva will appear at the following locations in the next three weeks:

May 6 to May 8, 2024: Fort Atlas

Fort Atlas May 16 to May 20, 2024: The Whitespring Resort

The Whitespring Resort May 27 to May 29, 2024: Foundation

