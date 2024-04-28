How to find Fiber Optics in Fallout 76

Fiber Optics in Fallout 76 is a crafting material found throughout this post-apocalyptic wasteland. It's a scarce component crucial for crafting a range of advanced mods and devices, especially laser weapons as well as modifications. Fiber Optics can be extracted from Junk Piles or obtained as drops from monsters roaming the wasteland.
This article lists the best locations to find Fiber Optics in Fallout 76.
Best Fiber Optics farming locations in Fallout 76
Fiber Optics bundles are obtainable from Junk Piles scattered across various workshops in Fallout 76. You can harvest these Junk Piles by installing a Junk Extractor on top of them.
Here are all the locations where you can find Junk Piles in Fallout 76:
Charleston Landfill
Converted Munitions Factory
Dabney Homestead
Gorge Junkyard
Red Rocket Mega Stop
Sunshine Meadows Industrial Farm
Tyler County Dirt Track
East of South Mountain Lookout
By the river near Hunter's Ridge
Fiber Optics can also be obtained as drops from Fog Crawlers in Fallout 76. These mutated creatures inhabit various foggy regions of the wasteland.
Here are the best locations where Fog Crawlers can occasionally appear in Fallout 76:
- The parking lot at Braxson's Quality Medical Supplies
- Creekside Sundew Grove
- Dabney Homestead
- Multiple Fog Crawlers can sometimes appear during a boss wave in the Spin the Wheel event.
- Fog Crawlers can be encountered throughout the Mire and the Cranberry Bog regions.
These locations are optimal for finding Fog Crawlers in Fallout 76 because they have a high likelihood of spawning there. However, it's worth noting that their appearance is random, so you may not encounter them every time you visit these areas or participate in an event.
Check out our guide to Nuka World in Fallout 76 to learn more about the Spin the Wheel event.
