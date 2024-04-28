How to find Fiber Optics in Fallout 76

Fiber Optics in Fallout 76 is a crafting material found throughout this post-apocalyptic wasteland. It's a scarce component crucial for crafting a range of advanced mods and devices, especially laser weapons as well as modifications. Fiber Optics can be extracted from Junk Piles or obtained as drops from monsters roaming the wasteland.

This article lists the best locations to find Fiber Optics in Fallout 76.

Best Fiber Optics farming locations in Fallout 76

Fiber Optics bundles are obtainable from Junk Piles scattered across various workshops in Fallout 76. You can harvest these Junk Piles by installing a Junk Extractor on top of them.

Here are all the locations where you can find Junk Piles in Fallout 76:

Charleston Landfill

The Charleston Landfill in Appalachia (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Converted Munitions Factory

The Converted Munitions Factory is located in the Savage Divide region (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Dabney Homestead

The Dabney Homestead is located in the Mire region (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Gorge Junkyard

The Gorge Junkyard is located in the Forest region (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Red Rocket Mega Stop

Red Rocket Mega Stop is located in the Savage Divide region (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Sunshine Meadows Industrial Farm

The Sunshine Meadows Industrial Farm is located in the Forest region (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Tyler County Dirt Track

Tyler County Dirt Track is located in the Forest region (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

East of South Mountain Lookout

The South Mountain Lookout is located in the Savage Divide region (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

By the river near Hunter's Ridge

Hunter's Ridge is located in the Forest region (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Fiber Optics can also be obtained as drops from Fog Crawlers in Fallout 76. These mutated creatures inhabit various foggy regions of the wasteland.

Here are the best locations where Fog Crawlers can occasionally appear in Fallout 76:

The parking lot at Braxson's Quality Medical Supplies

Braxson's Quality Medical Supplies is located in the Mire region (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Creekside Sundew Grove

The Creekside Sundew Grove is located in the Cranberry Bog region (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Dabney Homestead

Multiple Fog Crawlers can sometimes appear during a boss wave in the Spin the Wheel event.

Spin the Wheel is a Nuka-World on Tour event (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Fog Crawlers can be encountered throughout the Mire and the Cranberry Bog regions.

The Mire and the Cranberry Bog regions in Appalachia (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

These locations are optimal for finding Fog Crawlers in Fallout 76 because they have a high likelihood of spawning there. However, it's worth noting that their appearance is random, so you may not encounter them every time you visit these areas or participate in an event.

Check out our guide to Nuka World in Fallout 76 to learn more about the Spin the Wheel event.

More on Fallout 76: