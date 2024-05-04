Where to get Fusion Core Chargers in Fallout 76

Power Armor in Fallout 76 is the best investment any player can make in the game; however, they can only be powered using Fusion Core. You need to have a fully charged Fusion Core to make the best out of your Power Armor. While these are quite essential, they can be challenging to acquire. This is where the Fusion Core Charger comes in, helping you charge your cores at home.

While the Charger can be essential for players who use Power Armor often, not many know where to find it. This article will explain everything you need to know about finding and using a Fusion Core Charger in Fallout 76.

Here's how you can obtain Fusion Core Chargers in Fallout 76

Players can buy the Fusion Core Charger for the Atomic Shop. (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Although there are several methods to charge Fusion Core, a new item called Fusion Core Chargers has been added to the game. It came out with the Expeditions: The Pitt update, costing 700 Atom Points, and is available as part of the Modern Home Kitchen bundle. The only way to get it in Fallout 76 is to buy it in Atom Shop.

To use the Fusion Core Charger in Fallout 76, you must first place it in your camp, which needs to be connected to power. You must also have two pieces of circuitry, two steel, and 20 available power.

You can only build one Fusion Core Charger per camp. Once everything has been done, you can start putting it to work. Collect your Fusion Core and transfer it to the Fusion Core Charger to charge it. It only charges when you are online in the game.

The Chargers can charge up to four Fusion Cores at once. The speed is the same for all cores, and it takes about an hour to charge an empty one. But after those four are done, you must pick which ones you want to charge next. Any extra cores more than four will go into your stash box.

Fallout 76: Are Fusion Core Chargers worth it?

A Fusion Core Charger can take about an hour to fully charge a Fusion Core. (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

The Fusion Core Recharger in Fallout 76 may not be worth the 700 Atom Points for some players. It can hold up to four Fusion Cores at once, but it takes a whole hour to charge them all, which could be too long for those who need Fusion Cores often.

Some players don't use Fusion Cores much and prefer buying charged ones from vendors, which are usually cheap. The Recharger might be useful for players who use power armor a lot, but not if they have a perk that makes Fusion Cores last longer.

Also, you can only have one recharger at your camp and can't put it in your bunker. There are other ways to get Fusion Cores as well. So, while the Recharger might not be worth it for everyone, it could be suitable for power armor users who need help getting Fusion Cores.

