What is the Best Power Armor in Fallout 76?

Power Armor in Fallout 76 is a heavy-duty suit that offers unmatched protection, making you a walking tank against bullets and mutant threats, and can help you conquer the wasteland. Although amazing, keeping this suit running requires constant maintenance. You can find 11 different variants of Power Armor in the game.

Each Power Armor type has its unique characteristics and strengths, offering players different options for customization and protection in the game. This might lead players to wonder which type is the most effective for them. In this guide, we will talk about which Power Armor in Fallout 76 is best for beginners and end games, as well as for mining minerals.

Best Power Armor for Fallout 76 beginner

Raider Power Armor is the best for beginners (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Available at a low level of 15, Raider Power Armor is the perfect starting suit for Fallout 76 beginners. It comes in four levels (15, 25, 35, 45), each offering increasing protection as you level up. While not the strongest, it's the only Power Armor you can get before reaching level 25. Compared to the T-45, the Raider Power Armor is more durable in the early levels of the game. In Fallout 76, Raider Power Armor is the best power armor for beginners trying to level up.

Raider Power Armor offers 42% damage reduction and 90% radiation reduction, with the armor's value and weight depending on which variant you choose. It is available at different levels, with corresponding damage resistance (DR), energy resistance (ER), and radiation resistance (RR) values that increase with the level of the armor. At max level (Level 45), it gives you 341 Damage Resistance, 341 Energy Resistance, and 341 Radiation Resistance.

Best end-game Power Armor in Fallout 76

Hellcat Power Armor is the best for the end game (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Without a doubt, Hellcat is the best Power Armor for the end game in Fallout 76. What makes this Power Armor special is that legendary enemies can't drop them. You will automatically unlock crafting plans for legendary Hellcat parts upon completing a main quest called "The Catalyst". The legendary parts of Hellcat can either be earned as quest rewards and crafted, or bought from the Purveyor. Available at level 50, the Hellcat Power Armor is powerful and non-tradeable.

Hellcat armor provides significant protection with its effects, including a 42% damage reduction, 90% radiation damage reduction, and an extra 12% ballistic damage reduction. This makes you more resilient to various types of attacks in the game.

The Hellcat armor set also provides a bonus of 2% less ballistic damage on each piece, making it superior in defence compared to other sets. This power armor offers you a Damage Resistance (DR) of 436, an Energy Resistance (ER) of 320, and a Radiation Resistance (RR) of 320.

Best Power Armor for Mining Minerals in Fallout 76

Excavator is the best Power Armor for mining minerals in Fallout 76 (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

The Excavator or EXC-17 Power Armor in Fallout 76 is perfect for mining minerals and other resources. Originally designed for mining purposes rather than combat, it boosts your Carry Weight by default. You can equip this armor at level 25. Compared to other Power Armors, the Excavator gives you 1 point higher in radiation resistance and helps you collect more ore. Wearing the full suit gives you an extra 100 pounds of Carry Weight, and the arms help you gather four times as many minerals from ore veins.

Although the Excavator Power Armor has lower resistance compared to other Power Armor sets, when paired with the right perk cards and modifiers, it can boost its damage defence to almost the same level as other Power Armor sets. This makes it versatile and the best option for in-game farming and resource gathering.

