Fallout 76: Mysterious Cave code and map fragment locations, explored

The Mysterious Cave in Fallout 76 is part of an unmarked quest named "Treasure Unknown." To start this quest, you must explore the Grafton Pawn Shop and decipher the clues left behind by an individual named Falvia Stabo. This quest was added to the game as a teaser for the Wastelanders update, introducing players to Vault 79.

This guide covers everything you need to know about the Mysterious Cave in Fallout 76, including all Mysterious Map Fragment locations.

Disclaimer: This article contains minor spoilers from the Wastelanders expansion.

All Mysterious Map Fragment locations in Fallout 76

The Grafton Pawn Shop is located in the Toxic Valley region (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

As mentioned earlier, the Treasure Unknown quest can be started by going to the upper floor of the Grafton Pawn Shop. There, you will find a room containing a blacklight projector. Activating the projector will show you clues to finding the locations of six Mysterious Map Fragments on the wall.

Here are the locations of all the Mysterious Map Fragments in Fallout 76:

The Red Rocket Mega Stop is located in the Savage Divide region (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Barry's Fragment (Gasman): You can find this fragment on a counter in the station to the southeast of the Red Rocket Mega Stop.

The Uncanny Caverns is located in the Savage Divide region (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Constance's Fragment (Spelunker): You can find this fragment on a counter in a gift shop at the Uncanny Caverns.

The Morgantown High School is located in the Forest region (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Wren's Fragment (Teach): You can find this fragment inside a classroom on the second floor of the Morgantown High School beside a broken terminal.

The General's Steakhouse is located in the Cranberry Bog region (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Finn's Fragment (The Meat): You can find this fragment on the first floor of The General's Steakhouse, on a counter.

The Haven Church is located in the Mire region (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Jessica's Fragment (Halo): You can find this fragment on a counter in the hallway of the Haven Church.

The Mothman Museum is located in the Forest region (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Fernando's Fragment (Cryptid): You can find this fragment on the front desk of the Mothman Museum, next to the cash registers.

What is the Mysterious Cave code in Fallout 76?

Once you have collected all the Mysterious Map Fragments in Fallout 76, you can combine them on the blank board upstairs in the Grafton Pawn Shop. They form a treasure map that reveals the location of the Mysterious Cave.

The Mysterious Cave location and the unique code (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Furthermore, activating the nearby blacklight reveals a unique code (different for each player). This code is used on the keypad inside the Mysterious Cave, providing access to Vault 79.

How to get to Vault 79 in Fallout 76

Vault 79 is located in the Savage Divide region (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Vault 79 is located inside the Mysterious Cave, north of the Beaily Family Cabin, at the northeastern edge of the map.

