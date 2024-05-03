How to get the Cremator in Fallout 76

The Cremator in Fallout 76 was introduced in the America's Playground update on March 26, 2024. While this heavy weapon uses Fuel as ammunition like a Flamer, it functions as an Auto Grenade Launcher by shooting explosive fireballs at enemies instead of firing a continuous stream of fire.
This guide covers everything you need to know to get the Cremator in Fallout 76, including how to unlock and craft it.
How to unlock the Cremator in Fallout 76
The Cremator in Fallout 76 is currently obtainable as a reward during the ongoing Season, which is expected to run until the next major update's release in June 2024. The upcoming patch is called Skyline Valley.
Once the Season concludes, this heavy weapon may become available at a vendor or through other aspects of gameplay.
For now, here are the steps to obtain the Cremator in Fallout 76:
- Select the Seasons Scoreboard from the Main Menu.
- To obtain the Cremator, you must earn S.C.O.R.E. and increase your Rank. As you do that, you will also earn Tickets, which can be used claim Season rewards.
- Earn S.C.O.R.E. by completing various types of Challenges.
- You can unlock the Cremator by reaching Rank 22 and spending 55 Tickets.
- You can claim various mods for the Cremator by further ranking up in the Season.
- After unlocking the Cremator, you can craft it at a Weapons Workbench.
Check out our Heavy Gunner build in Fallout 76.
Cremator in Fallout 76: Crafting materials and stats
You will need the Science Expert perk to craft a Cremator in Fallout 76.
Here are the materials required to make the weapon at different levels:
Level 30
- Adhesive x10
- Asbestos: x14
- Copper x9
- Rubber x10
- Screw x10
- Spring x8
- Steel x31
Level 40
- Adhesive x11
- Asbestos: x15
- Copper x10
- Rubber x13
- Screw x12
- Spring x11
- Steel x34
Level 50
- Adhesive x13
- Asbestos: x17
- Copper x12
- Rubber x16
- Screw x14
- Spring x14
- Steel x36
Here are the base stats of the Cremator:
- Ammo: Fuel (10 Fuel per shot)
- Magazine Size: 90
- Fire Rate: 15
- Range: 204
- Accuracy: 63
- AP Cost: 30
- Value: Non-tradeable
- Weight: 12
Level 30/40/50
- Damage Over Time: 20/35/50 (Fire) over six seconds
- Damage: 75/86/100 (Fire)
- Area Damage: 10/15/20 (Fire)
Blast Radius
- Inner: 125
- Outer: 250
Check out our beginner tips to get you started in Fallout 76.
More on Fallout 76: