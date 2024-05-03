How to get the Cremator in Fallout 76

The Cremator in Fallout 76 was introduced in the America's Playground update on March 26, 2024. While this heavy weapon uses Fuel as ammunition like a Flamer, it functions as an Auto Grenade Launcher by shooting explosive fireballs at enemies instead of firing a continuous stream of fire.

This guide covers everything you need to know to get the Cremator in Fallout 76, including how to unlock and craft it.

How to unlock the Cremator in Fallout 76

The Cremator in Fallout 76 is currently obtainable as a reward during the ongoing Season, which is expected to run until the next major update's release in June 2024. The upcoming patch is called Skyline Valley.

Once the Season concludes, this heavy weapon may become available at a vendor or through other aspects of gameplay.

For now, here are the steps to obtain the Cremator in Fallout 76:

Select the Seasons Scoreboard from the Main Menu.

Main Menu in Fallout 76 (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

To obtain the Cremator, you must earn S.C.O.R.E. and increase your Rank. As you do that, you will also earn Tickets, which can be used claim Season rewards.

Earn S.C.O.R.E. to rank up in Seasons (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Earn S.C.O.R.E. by completing various types of Challenges.

Different types of Challenges in Fallout 76 (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

You can unlock the Cremator by reaching Rank 22 and spending 55 Tickets.

The Cremator is a Season reward (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

You can claim various mods for the Cremator by further ranking up in the Season.

Cremator mods in Fallout 76 (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

After unlocking the Cremator, you can craft it at a Weapons Workbench.

Crafting a Cremator (Image via Bethesda Game Studios || Angry Turtle/YouTube)

Cremator in Fallout 76: Crafting materials and stats

Science Expert perk in Fallout 76 (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

You will need the Science Expert perk to craft a Cremator in Fallout 76.

Here are the materials required to make the weapon at different levels:

Level 30

Adhesive x10

Asbestos: x14

Copper x9

Rubber x10

Screw x10

Spring x8

Steel x31

Level 40

Adhesive x11

Asbestos: x15

Copper x10

Rubber x13

Screw x12

Spring x11

Steel x34

Level 50

Adhesive x13

Asbestos: x17

Copper x12

Rubber x16

Screw x14

Spring x14

Steel x36

Here are the base stats of the Cremator:

Ammo: Fuel (10 Fuel per shot)

Fuel (10 Fuel per shot) Magazine Size: 90

90 Fire Rate: 15

15 Range: 204

204 Accuracy: 63

63 AP Cost: 30

30 Value: Non-tradeable

Non-tradeable Weight: 12

Level 30/40/50

Damage Over Time: 20/35/50 (Fire) over six seconds

20/35/50 (Fire) over six seconds Damage: 75/86/100 (Fire)

75/86/100 (Fire) Area Damage: 10/15/20 (Fire)

Blast Radius

Inner: 125

125 Outer: 250

