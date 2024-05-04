Fallout 76: How long does it take to beat the campaign?

The Fallout 76 campaign can take around 35 to 40 hours to complete if you prioritize the main questline, which is similar to other games in the series. However, being a live-serve game, new content is added with each major update. So, the time to complete the campaign will continue to increase with new main quests.

This article covers everything you need to know about the campaign in Fallout 76, including what to do after you beat all the story quests.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

Does Fallout 76 have a main story quest?

Characters you meet after leaving Vault 76 at the beginning of the game. (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Yes, Fallout 76 has a main story quest. However, the game initially launched with a lack of NPCs, resulting in a somewhat desolate post-apocalyptic world. You could interact with plenty of robots, but they didn't do much to make the world feel less soulless.

This changed with the Wastelanders update, which added new characters throughout the map, making the game more lively and adding depth to the existing lore of the game.

So, it wouldn't be inaccurate to describe the story of Fallout 76 as an afterthought. That's not to say that it's bad, but it's not as well-written as the Amazon Prime show Fallout or any of the single-player games in the series.

Check out our article on Fallout 76 story mode for more details on the campaign.

How long is the campaign in Fallout 76?

The latest America's Playground update introduces new questlines. (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

As previously mentioned, the campaign of Fallout 76 can be completed in 35 to 40 hours. However, with the amount of side content and quests in the game, you can easily spend over 300 hours exploring the wasteland.

That said, a normal playthrough of Fallout 76, including some side activities and exploration, would likely take around 100 to 150 hours.

What to do in Fallout 76 after you beat all the story quests?

Building a CAMP in Fallout 76. (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

The endgame in Fallout 76 is quite different than other MMORPGs like The Elder Scrolls Online, where you challenge formidable raid bosses with best-in-slot gear or engage in PvP. Here, after finishing the campaign, you can participate in events and activities to acquire plans, which allow you to craft impressive CAMPs, weapons, and armor.

Crafting a weapon with random Legendary mods. (Image via Bethesda Game Studios || Angry Turtle/YouTube)

Moreover, the gear grind in Fallout 76 is endless, as you acquire random Legendary effects on your crafted gear. So, it can take numerous attempts to make a gear piece with the perfect set of Legendary effects that is optimal for your build.

Check out our Fallout 76 Sniper build guide.

More on Fallout 76: