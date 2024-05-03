Best Fallout 76 Sniper build: Perk cards, weapons, stats, and more

The Fallout 76 Sniper build excels at eliminating enemies from afar with remarkable precision and damage. It utilizes two key perks: Rifleman and Sniper. These boost the damage output of non-automatic rifles and improve breath control while aiming through scopes, respectively.

This guide covers everything you need to know about the best Fallout 76 Sniper build, including its best stats, perks, weapons, armor, and mutations.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

Best stats and perks for Sniper in Fallout 76

As you embark on your journey in Fallout 76, you initially have one point allocated to each of these SPECIAL attributes: Strength, Perception, Endurance, Charisma, Intelligence, Agility, and Luck. Every time you level up, you can add one additional point to an attribute, up to a maximum of 15 points. At Level 50, you can allocate a maximum of 56 SPECIAL attribute points.

Here are the optimal SPECIAL stats for the Fallout 76 Sniper build:

Strength: 14

14 Perception: 15

15 Endurance: 6

6 Charisma: 1

1 Intelligence: 4

4 Agility: 10

10 Luck: 6

Once you reach Level 50, you no longer acquire attribute points upon leveling up. However, you can still increase your SPECIAL attributes through Legendary perks. At Rank 4, a Legendary perk can provide five additional points to a specific SPECIAL attribute. Furthermore, there are other perks that offer powerful bonuses to bolster your build.

You unlock these Legendary perks at Levels 50, 75, 100, 150, 200, and 300.

The best Legendary perks for Sniper (Image via Bethesda Game Studios || falloutbuilds.com)

These are the best Legendary perks for the Fallout 76 Sniper build:

Legendary Charisma

Legendary Agility

Legendary Luck

Follow Through

What Rads?

Funky Duds

Your SPECIAL stats allocation determines the number of perk cards you can equip for a particular attribute. For example, with 15 points in Perception, you can slot in up to five Rank 3 perk cards.

The best perks for Sniper (Image via Bethesda Game Studios || falloutbuilds.com)

Here are the best perk cards for the Fallout 76 Sniper build:

Strength

Traveling Pharmacy: Rank 3

Rank 3 Gladiator: Rank 3

Rank 3 Expert Gladiator: Rank 3

Rank 3 Incisor: Rank 3

Rank 3 Bandolier: Rank 2

Perception

Rifleman: Rank 3

Rank 3 Expert Rifleman: Rank 3

Rank 3 Master Rifleman: Rank 3

Rank 3 Tank Killer: Rank 3

Rank 3 Sniper: Rank 3

Endurance

Adamantium Skeleton: Rank 3

Rank 3 Fireproof: Rank 3

Charisma

Field Surgeon: Rank 2

Rank 2 Tenderizer: Rank 3

Rank 3 Strange In Numbers: Rank 1

Intelligence

First Aid: Rank 3

Rank 3 Gunsmith: Rank 1

Agility

Sneak: Rank 3

Rank 3 Covert Operative: Rank 3

Rank 3 Ninja: Rank 3

Rank 3 Mister Sandman: Rank 2

Rank 2 Escapte Artist: Rank 1

Rank 1 Born Survivor: Rank 3

Luck

Bloody Mess: Rank 3

Rank 3 Ricochet: Rank 3

Rank 3 Class Freak: Rank 3

Rank 3 Starched Genes: Rank 2

Best weapon and armor for Sniper in Fallout 76

The Hunting Rifle in Fallout 76 (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

The best weapon for the Fallout 76 Sniper build is the Hunting Rifle with an Anti-armor Legendary Mod. You can customize the gun with a Prime Receiver, Aligned Long Barrel, Aligned Stock, Perforating Magazine, Medium Scope, and Suppressor.

The Secret Service Armor in Fallout 76 (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

For the armor, use a full set of Secret Service Armor with the Powered Legendary armor effect in Fallout 76 to boost your Action Points regeneration speed. Additionally, try to get the three-star Legendary armor effect Improve Sneaking to make it harder for enemies to detect you.

Best mutations for Sniper in Fallout 76

The best mutations for Sniper (Image via Bethesda Game Studios || falloutbuilds.com)

Here are the best mutations for the Fallout 76 Sniper build:

Bird Bones

Carnivore

Eagle Eyes

Egg Head

Marsupial

Scaly Skin

Speed Demon

