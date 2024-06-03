Elder Scrolls Online: 5 fun Scribing combos you should try

There are over 4000 Scribing combos in the Elder Scrolls Online Gold Road expansion, according to the developer Zenimax Online Studios. These combos are unique skills, customized using a variety of Scripts as part of the new Scribing system. While you can create a unique combo by choosing from various effects and buffs, some are more powerful and fun than others.

This article lists the five most fun Scribing combos that you should try in the Elder Scrolls Online Gold Road expansion.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjectively and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

5 most fun Scribing combos that dominate in the Elder Scrolls Online Gold Road expansion

1) Ulfild's Contingency

Ulfsild's Contingency is the new Mages Guild skill (Image via Zenimax Online Studios || Eigh1 Puppies/YouTube)

If you're on a Tank build, the Ulfild's Contingency Scribing combo is one of the most fun and powerful unique skills. It utilizes the following modifications:

Grimoire: Ulfild's Contingency

Ulfild's Contingency Focus Script: Damage Shield

Damage Shield Signature Script: Gladiator's Tenacity

Gladiator's Tenacity Affix Script: Protection

Ulfild's Contingency imbues your character with runes that explode upon casting abilities with a cost. This combo grants you a Damage Shield, which absorbs incoming damage and reduces damage taken by 12 percent.

Overall, it's a well-rounded skill with amazing defensive capabilities, making it a valuable addition to any Tank's arsenal.

2) Torchbearer

Torchbearer is the new Fighters Guild skill (Image via Zenimax Online Studios || Eigh1 Puppies/YouTube)

The Torchbearer Scribing combo excels in Ultimate Generation, allowing you to use your most powerful abilities as often as possible during combat. This makes the combo highly enjoyable in battles.

This Scribing combo utilizes the following customizations:

Grimoire: Torchbearer

Torchbearer Focus Script: Generate Ultimate

Generate Ultimate Signature Script: Warrior's Opportunity

Warrior's Opportunity Affix Script: Heroism

This new Fighters Guild skill inflicts enemies with a sweeping conal attack, generating a substantial amount of Ultimate. It also significantly boosts your damage output against enemies with disabling effects.

3) Traveling Knife

Traveling Knife is the new Dual Wield skill (Image via Zenimax Online Studios || Eigh1 Puppies/YouTube)

The Traveling Knife Scribing combo is not only fun to play but also exceptionally strong in optimized endgame Damage Dealer builds. This modified skill guarantees the application of status effects on enemies while inflicting an exorbitant amount of damage.

Here are the modifications for the Traveling Knife Scribing combo:

Grimoire: Traveling Knife

Traveling Knife Focus Script: Bleed Damage

Bleed Damage Signature Script: Assassin's Misery

Assassin's Misery Affix Script: Berserk

This unique skill allows you to hurl a dagger at an enemy, which then returns to you, hitting additional foes along its path. For the next 10 seconds, you gain the ability to apply any status effect, allowing you to utilize more damage-oriented enchantments on weapons. Moreover, it amplifies your damage output and inflicts additional Bleed Damage.

4) Soul Burst

Soul Burst is the new Soul Magic skill (Image via Zenimax Online Studios || Eigh1 Puppies/YouTube)

The Soul Burst is an exceptionally versatile Scribing combo, which can be used by Healer, Damage Dealers, and Tanks with slight changes in modifications. Depending on the Scripts used, it can deliver substantial damage, healing, or shields. Additionally, it provides some of the rarest buffs in ESO, enabling greater build diversity.

Here are the best modification options for the Soul Burst Scribing combo:

Grimoire: Soul Burst

Soul Burst Focus Script: Magic/Physical Damage, Damage Shield, or Healing

Magic/Physical Damage, Damage Shield, or Healing Signature Script: Lingering Torment, Anchorite's Potency, or Sage's Remedy

Lingering Torment, Anchorite's Potency, or Sage's Remedy Affix Script: Courage, Resolve, Maim, or Breach

It's also an area-of-effect skill with decent single-target damage, making it a viable option in any situation.

5) Mender's Bond

Mender's Bond is the new Restoration Staff skill (Image via Zenimax Online Studios || Eigh1 Puppies/YouTube)

The Mender's Bond Scribing combo is one of the best unique skills in the Elder Scrolls Online Gold Road expansion. It tethers you to an ally, providing continuous healing or shielding to them and any other allies touching the tether while also mitigating damage or restoring resources. It can be used on both Tanks and Healers.

These are the modification options for the Mender's Bond Scribing skill in ESO:

Grimoire: Mender's Bond

Mender's Bond Focus Script: Damage Shield, Healing, Mitigation, or Restore Resources

Damage Shield, Healing, Mitigation, or Restore Resources Signature Script: Druid's Resurgence, Knight's Valor, Sage's Remedy, or Warmage's Defense

Druid's Resurgence, Knight's Valor, Sage's Remedy, or Warmage's Defense Affix Script: Brittle, Courage, Breach, Heroism, Vitality or Maim

Using the Brittle Affix Script with this Scribing combo makes it the only source of area-of-effect Brittle debuff, which increases the Critical Damage taken by enemies.

