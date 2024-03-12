Elder Scrolls Online Scions of Ithelia preview: Exploring the new Bedlam Veil dungeon

Ahead of this week’s launch, I previewed Elder Scrolls Online’s Scions of Ithelia DLC alongside several other developers. I only had time to play through one of the dungeons, so I chose Bedlam Veil, one of the two new dungeons that came with this DLC drop.

This, alongside the Oathsworn Pit, is available in one content drop for fans of the MMORPG. These dungeons feature some incredible challenges, amazing gear, and, best of all, awesome story points to experience.

Bedlam Veil is quite possibly the most beautiful dungeon I’ve played through in all my time in Elder Scrolls Online, and this Scions of Ithelia DLC also had some interesting challenges. Whether puzzles or bosses, there’s something for everyone here.

Let’s take a look at what you can expect.

What awaits fans in Elder Scrolls Online’s new Scions of Ithelia DLC?

There are several gorgeous sights in Bedlam Veil (Image via ZeniMax Online)

Scions of Ithelia is the next DLC update for Elder Scrolls Online’s current expansion and also comes alongside Update 41. That update features some amazing changes to the game, particularly for PVP fans.

Players can now stack siege weaponry - up to 20 of a similar type, provided they are at maximum health. This should help alleviate some of the inventory woes of PVP players.

If you purchase the Scions of Ithelia DLC, you gain two new dungeons that help lead players into the upcoming Gold Road expansion in Elder Scrolls Online. These are Oathsworn Pit and Bedlam Veil.

Oathsworn Pit is a former training ground for the followers of Malacath but has since been overrun by Wood Elves. Players will team up with Bazrag and battle through the pit to restore order and avenge the Orcs that have fallen in battle. While that sounds amazing, I opted for Bedlam Veil.

Don't be distracted by the dungeon's visuals - paying attention is key (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios)

That’s because this dungeon involves working with the Multiplier of Motions Known and the ruler of the pocket realm of Maelstrom, Fa-Nuit-Hen. A mysterious cult has invaded the Bedlam Veil, which is a vault and storeroom for Fa-Nuit-Hen’s arena.

A mysterious relic hides somewhere in the dungeon, and it’s up to players to make sure it doesn’t fall into the wrong hands.

What is the Bedlam Veil?

Keep an eye out for enemy pack mechanics (Image via ZeniMax Online)

I don’t want to spoil the whole story for the Bedlam Veil or its bosses; hence, I will discuss it briefly. If you're a fan of the Maelstrom Arena, you're going to love this place.

It involves a mysterious group known as the Blind Path. According to the developer, they may have some elements in common with the Infinite Archive, but that will be up to players to find out.

Some of the similarities will be immediately obvious, with the glass-like visuals to some of the foes you will encounter in the Elder Scrolls Online dungeon that comes with Scions of Ithelia.

However, they work for a powerful Daedra known as The Blind and are considered to be Daedra’s invading army. It will be up to the players to navigate some really interesting arenas and overcome several challenging bosses on their way to the end of this Elder Scrolls Online dungeon’s final boss.

What a gorgeous visual to wrap up with (Image via ZeniMax Online)

One aspect that ESO continues to impress is how seamlessly they work the boss mechanics you will encounter into the monsters that lead up to that boss. That will be on full display in this dungeon. Then, you put it all together for the final boss in one intense, constantly moving battle.

Visually, this place is stunning, and there are plenty of puzzles to uncover and solve alongside the many enemy packs and bosses. It’s going to be important to be constantly aware of what’s going on around you if you want to come out on top in Elder Scrolls Online’s Scions of Ithelia DLC.

Bedlam Veil is one of the two dungeons that unlock in this DLC. It is available now on PC and Mac and will come to consoles on March 26, 2024.