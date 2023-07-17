Elder Scrolls Online x Fortnite event speculations: Expected start time, end date, rewards, and more

Elder Scrolls Online and Fortnite are reportedly having a crossover event later this month, where ESO is expected to go free-to-play for a couple of days on the Epic Games Store. A recent set of datamined leaks and file info hints at the fact that there will be a week-long event between the MMORPG and the Battle Royale and players from both the games will be able to get their hands on a fair bit of bonus rewards and loot as part of the celebration.

Rumors around the ESO and Fortnite collaboration was in the air for quite some time now, and it’s not entirely surprising for both communities that there have been file leaks hinting at the same.

Below is all the speculated information about the Elder Scrolls Online x Fortnite collaboration that has been revealed through datamined leaks thus far.

Elder Scrolls Online x Fortnite collaboration start date and time

The collaboration between ESO and Fortnite is expected to start on July 20, 2024, at 11 AM ET.

Fans are expected to take this bit of information with a grain of salt, as neither ZeniMax nor Epic Games have provided any official news regarding the collaboration.

When is the Elder Scrolls Online x Fortnite collaboration coming to an end?

- The Elder Scrolls Online (TESO) will be available for free on the Epic Games store from the 20th to the 27th

- There is a page called "TESO-TEST" with a release date of July 20th, 2099, at 11 AM ET.

The event between the MMORPG and the Battle Royale is expected to come to an end on July 27, 2023.

According to the datamined files, it seems that the collaboration might be a week-long event and during this time there will be a lot of things that players from both games will be able to get their hands on.

What to expect from the Elder Scrolls Online X Fortnite collaboration event?

According to iFireMonkey, here are some of the collaboration features that both communities will be able to look forward to when the event kicks off:

ESO will be available for free on the Epic Games store from the 20th to the 27th

There is a page called "TESO-TEST" with a release date of July 20th, 2099, at 11 AM ET.

The collaboration between Elder Scrolls and Fortnite is expected to take place around the same time.

After the free claim period ends, ESO may be priced at $19.99 USD on the store page.

It has been mentioned that purchasing the game may come with the cosmetic set as a bonus, but this hasn't been confirmed yet.

It has also been mentioned that the cosmetic set as a bonus might instead come from purchasing the "Magma Bundle" - ESO Collab set is codenamed "Arch Flawed"

All Elder Scrolls Online content expected to be in Epic Games Store

- Magma Collection

- Magma Bundle

- Magma Mace

- Hailcinder Mount Pack

- Newcomer Pack

Here is all the speculated list of in-game content that ESO players will be able to get their hands on if they are booting the game on the Epic Games Store:

