The question of whether it's possible to play Enshrouded solo may intrigue many fans of the game, and understandably so. Considering it's a vast MMORPG, venturing out on your own seems like folly — but is it? Well, the short answer to the earlier question is: yes, you can play Enshrouded solo or offline.

Some boss fights will feel extremely unfair and unbalanced, but with a bit of luck and a lot of upgrading, you should be able to overcome everything. When the proverbial dust has settled, you will have become one of the most veteran players out there. So, can you play Enshrouded solo? Yes. But, should you? Let's break it down.

Should you play Enshrouded solo?

You will have to face off against bosses alone (Image via Keen Games)

If you like exploring alone and figuring things out on your own, playing Enshourded solo is not a bad idea. The upside to playing solo is that you will come to remember every nook and cranny of the map over time. Having to fend for yourself will be harsh, but it will indeed make you wiser when it comes to many aspects of the game.

It's not all that boring since you will be able to create your own Base and upgrade it over time. However, it will be a slow grind by yourself. At times, exploring and moving about will feel lonesome. Even with your trusty Glider, there's still a lot of ground to cover by yourself.

If you manage to improve your Flame Altar using Sparks, fast travel will allow you to move around quickly as well. This should reduce the time it takes to gather resources in the long run, and cut down on the need to travel on foot.

Playing solo is possible, but it can get lonely (Image via Keen Games)

That said, as mentioned earlier, a few bosses will take a lot of time and effort to bring down. Some enemies will be pretty annoying as well. Of course, you will be able to cheese some of them and employ trickery to defeat them with ease, but it won't work all the time. If you plan on constantly engaging in quests, you will have a lot to keep you busy.

Taking everything into consideration, if you're a lone wolf or prefer playing an MMORPG alone, you can and should play Enshrouded solo. There are a lot of things to do, resources to collect, equipment to upgrade, and of course, the storyline to complete. But there's more to it.

You can play Enshrouded solo offline!

You can play Enshrouded solo offline, but try not to die (Image via Keen Games)

While you can play the game online without joining a party or inviting friends, you can also simply play it offline. This means that if you lose access to the internet or don't want to go online at all, you can still enjoy Enshrouded. For this reason, the game is playable solo if you choose to explore the Shroud all by yourself.

